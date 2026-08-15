Saudi Energy Company: ?Saudi Energy and Expo 2030 Riyadh Sign Agreement to Provide Power Supply to Expo 2030 Riyadh Site

‏Saudi Energy and Expo 2030 Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2026 / Saudi Energy and Expo 2030 Riyadh have announced the signing of an agreement to carry out works to provide electrical power supply to the Expo 2030 Riyadh site. This key step reflects the ongoing efforts across the project as it moves into the development phase and advances steadily toward delivering an exceptional and unprecedented World Expo.

The signing ceremony was attended by Eng. Khalid bin Salem Al-Ghamdi, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Energy, and Eng. Talal AlMarri, Chief Executive Officer of Expo 2030 Riyadh. The agreement was signed by Eng. Waleed Al-Saadi, Chief Executive Officer of National Grid SA, and Eng. Abdulaziz Alaqel, Chief Development Officer of Expo 2030 Riyadh.

On this occasion, Eng. Khalid Al-Ghamdi, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Energy, affirmed that the agreement reflects the company's pivotal role in enabling major national projects, under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy, through the development of reliable and highly efficient electrical infrastructure. He noted that Saudi Energy will leverage its expertise and capabilities to deliver the electrical power supply works for the Expo 2030 Riyadh site in accordance with the highest standards of quality and reliability, supporting readiness for this global event and advancing the Kingdom's development objectives.

For his part, Eng. Talal AlMarri, Chief Executive Officer of Expo 2030 Riyadh, stated that the agreement represents another important step reflecting the accelerated progress across the site's various workstreams and strengthening its readiness in line with the approved timeline. He noted that the collaboration with Saudi Energy reflects confidence in national expertise and capabilities and their ability to deliver projects of this scale and ambition in accordance with the highest technical and operational standards and practices. He added that the agreement will contribute to establishing advanced and reliable infrastructure that supports Expo 2030 Riyadh's readiness to welcome the world in 2030, the year of Saudi Vision 2030, and supports the Kingdom's efforts to deliver an exceptional edition of the World Expo that reflects its ambition and capabilities in delivering major global projects.

The agreement covers the provision of electrical power supply to the Expo 2030 Riyadh site in accordance with the highest technical and operational specifications. It also includes the development of the required electrical infrastructure, including the construction and connection of the necessary power grid facilities to provide a highly reliable and efficient electricity supply through the construction of one main supply substation and three primary substations, as well as infrastructure works associated with electricity transmission and distribution networks. alfanar, Haif Company, TDP, and ALBABTAIN will undertake the construction of these substations and their connection to the grid, reflecting the role of Saudi national expertise and capabilities in supporting the delivery of Expo 2030 Riyadh.

The agreement also provides for securing the site's electrical power supply ahead of the event to enable the completion of testing and trial operations, contributing to higher levels of operational readiness in line with the requirements of Expo 2030 Riyadh and supporting the readiness of its facilities to host 197 countries and welcome an expected 42 million visits.

Saudi Arabia will host Expo 2030 Riyadh from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031. The Expo will span 6 million square metres and will be held under the theme "Foresight for Tomorrow," providing a global platform for exchanging ideas, shaping solutions, and building partnerships that create meaningful and lasting impact, address global challenges, and unlock new opportunities. Following the conclusion of the Expo, the site will transform into a vibrant Global Village, leaving a lasting legacy for Riyadh, the Kingdom, the world, and future generations.

Contact Information:

Saudi Energy Company

SEC-SH@se.com.sa

+966 11 807 7202

SOURCE: Saudi Energy Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/%e2%80%8fsaudi-energy-and-expo-2030-riyadh-sign-agreement-to-provide-power-supply-to-exp-1207732