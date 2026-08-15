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PR Newswire
15.08.2026 21:54 Uhr
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KARSAN OTOMOTIV SAN.VE TIC.A.S.: Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK Begins Passenger Service at the World-Famous Efteling Theme Park

ISTANBUL, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Developing advanced transportation solutions with its vision of staying one step ahead in the future of mobility, Karsan is further strengthening its global leadership in autonomous public transportation with another landmark project. As part of the project launched at the world-renowned Efteling theme park, Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK began carrying passengers on August 12, 2026, connecting Efteling's main public transport hub with hotels, accommodation facilities and visitor amenities in the area. Commenting on the project, Karsan CEO Utku Ayyarkin said: "We are extremely proud that Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK has become the first autonomous bus to operate on public roads in the North Brabant region of the Netherlands. Following our operation at Rotterdam The Hague Airport, this second autonomous deployment in the Netherlands further strengthens our position in Europe with another important reference project. The fact that Autonomous e-ATAK has been selected for Efteling, a globally recognized destination welcoming millions of visitors every year, is an important testament to the maturity of our technology and the confidence our partners place in Karsan. At Karsan, we do not simply anticipate the future of mobility; we make our advanced technology solutions part of everyday life. Through autonomous projects implemented across different countries and use cases, we are turning the future of public transportation into reality today. We will continue to lead the wider adoption of autonomous public transportation, particularly across Europe and on a global scale."

One of the pioneering brands driving the transformation of electric and autonomous public transportation in Europe, Karsan is adding another real-world deployment to its portfolio of advanced mobility solutions. Autonomous e-ATAK, which began operating at Efteling, one of the Netherlands' leading tourist destinations, will serve a route of approximately 6 kilometers. The vehicle will carry passengers between Efteling Hoofdingang and Wonderhotel stops in mixed traffic using SAE Level-4 autonomous driving technology.

Designed to be accessible to passengers with disabilities and offered free of charge, the service will connect Efteling's main public transport hub with hotels, accommodation facilities and visitor amenities in the surrounding area. In doing so, the project will support not only the advancement of autonomous technology but also a more accessible, inclusive and sustainable approach to mobility.

A Landmark Collaboration for Autonomous Mobility at Efteling!

The official launch of the project took place at Efteling on August 10, 2026. Representatives from Efteling, Arriva, Province of North Brabant, the Municipality of Loon op Zand, Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) and Dutch Automated Mobility, attended the launch ceremony. Covered by Dutch national and trade media, the event brought together public authorities, technology companies and public transport operators for an important milestone in autonomous mobility. Implemented through the collaboration of Karsan, Arriva, the Province of North Brabant, the Municipality of Loon op Zand, SmartwayZ.NL, Dutch Automated Mobility, Applied Autonomy and ADASTEC, the project stands out as a compelling example of strong public-private cooperation shaping the future of autonomous mobility in Europe.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/karsan-autonomous-e-atak-begins-passenger-service-at-the-world-famous-efteling-theme-park-302852315.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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