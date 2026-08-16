Africa holds roughly one-third of the world's critical mineral reserves, yet many resources go untouched due to a lack of institutional capital. STRATUM verifies, structures, and classifies asset data for critical minerals and African mining investment queries.

London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2026) - The need for lithium and rare earth elements expands with the spread of electric vehicles (EVs), as these are critical components for batteries. Africa holds a wealth of these minerals, but much of the available resource sits untapped because investors lack reliable, accurate information. STRATUM changes that with the launch of its strategic mineral intelligence platform, where verified African mining assets meet serious capital.





STRATUM Launches Strategic Asset Intelligence Platform for African Mining and EV Battery Minerals



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"After years advising mining projects across Africa, one pattern became impossible to ignore. Great assets struggled for attention, not because they lacked value, but because they lacked trusted visibility. STRATUM is our answer to that problem," said STRATUM Founder Babafemi Ogundipe.

STRATUM turns raw diligence on African mineral exploration assets into verified, de-identified intelligence, enabling investors to evaluate mining investment opportunities across Africa based on evidence, not assumptions. The platform covers critical and battery minerals, including gold, lithium, and more.

As the global race for critical minerals accelerates, nearly one-third of the world's reserves are located in Africa, and demand signals are stacking up. Copper prices hit a record high in January. A July 2026 US executive order pushed defense contractors away from adversary-linked mineral supplies, and Nigeria announced a multi-million-tonne lithium reserve near Abuja in June 2026. However, progress remains impeded by fragmented records, unverified claims, and scattered diligence material.

STRATUM focuses its efforts on mining due diligence in Africa, done to NO 43-101 and JORC mining standards. The platform also provides feasibility studies, independent mineral asset valuation, and a mediated deal room for negotiations. STRATUM goes beyond a website to become an investment ecosystem with unified, geospatial intelligence, controlled access, and institutional security.

From first diligence to a brokered introduction, STRATUM creates a single permissioned platform that manages verified African mining assets end-to-end. Every project is verified before disclosure, ensuring platform users interact only with viable mining assets. Coverage extends from large mineral exploration projects to small-scale mining and artisanal miners, creating a detailed, accurate picture of mining in Africa.

STRATUM launched in Phase 1 with 17 verified mining assets, including lithium, tin (cassiterite), rare earth elements, gemstones, and more. Eight locations are currently open for investor engagement, with around 70 more in the structured verification process.

STRATUM users can access an interactive geospatial map, from the continent view down to individual concessions, with secure, tiered data rooms, field-level permissions, audit trails, and AI-assisted analysis.





STRATUM Launches Strategic Asset Intelligence Platform for African Mining and EV Battery Minerals



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Phase 2 will introduce STRATUM X for institutions that require certainty before moving capital. STRATUM X is a commissioned ground-truth intelligence that offers services such as hyperspectral scanning to read mineral signatures from above and a digital twin of the operation built from site data. STRATUM X is currently built and operational, although it is undergoing training and testing.

The public tier is open access, with no registration or payment required. However, institutional tiers and STRATUM X are available through application. Additional tiers include registered, verified investor, and institutional levels.

Security is the foundation of STRATUM's platform, not an added feature. In a world where intelligence is power, STRATUM protects sensitive data, verified users, and high-value strategic assets at every layer with verified access, need-to-know disclosure, a full audit trail, and bank-grade protections for documents, disclosures, and deals. STRATUM operates offices in London, England; Lagos Island, Nigeria; and Accra, Ghana.

STRATUM XT, the application-only Phase 3 addition, is in development. It will feature tokenization and regulated settlement of verified mineral assets, in line with applicable regulatory frameworks. A launch date for STRATUM XT has not been set yet.

"With STRATUM X, we stopped waiting on paperwork and started reading the ground itself," said Awogbade Ademiju, STRATUM Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Hyperspectral scanning and digital twins show an investor what a data room alone never could."

From EV battery minerals to lithium investment, STRATUM provides a reliable mining due diligence platform and responsible mineral sourcing to help investors choose the right project for their goals. Every data point on the platform is labeled by source, indicating whether it is a public record, project-supplied, a technical interpretation, or independently verified.

STRATUM is the reference mineral asset intelligence platform for African mining and critical minerals. Visit the platform to explore the mining intelligence map, apply for access, or explore verified African mining investment opportunities. Follow STRATUM on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for social media content, important updates, and relevant industry news.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309815

Source: Plentisoft