SSMCSteel: SSMC Steel Expands Tub-Style Roll-Off Container Line With Four Construction Levels

Updated Pro Dumpsters, SteelGrid, Workhorse and Titan options help waste fleets compare construction, capacity and hauling demands before ordering

STATESVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 16, 2026 / SSMC Steel has expanded its tub-style roll-off container lineup with four construction levels designed for different waste hauling applications, operating demands and fleet budgets.

The updated lineup includes Pro Dumpsters, SteelGrid, Workhorse and Titan tub-style roll-off containers. Available capacities range from 10 to 40 cubic yards, depending on the selected product line.

Each level uses a different material configuration, giving waste haulers, contractors, recycling companies and industrial operators a clearer way to match container construction to the jobs they handle.

"Not every waste company carries the same material or places the same demands on its containers," said Carlos Duarte, CEO at SSMC Steel. "This product structure helps customers compare construction, capacity and hauling requirements before choosing equipment for their fleet."

Four Tub-Style Roll-Off Container Levels

Pro Dumpsters

Pro Dumpsters are offered through SSMC Steel's 1,000-mile promotion for qualifying full-truckload orders.

The Pro Dumpsters tub-style configuration includes:

3/16-inch flooring

10-gauge walls

3/16-inch main rails

Pro Dumpsters are available in 10-, 15-, 20- and 30-cubic-yard capacities.

Qualifying full-truckload orders may receive free shipping to delivery locations within 1,000 miles of SSMC Steel's manufacturing hub. Final eligibility, freight planning and promotional terms are confirmed when the order is quoted.

SteelGrid

SteelGrid tub-style roll-off containers are built for everyday waste hauling jobs.

The SteelGrid configuration includes:

10-gauge flooring

12-gauge walls

SteelGrid containers are available in 10-, 15-, 20-, 30- and 40-cubic-yard capacities.

This level gives buyers a standard option for routine hauling applications where capacity, transport efficiency and acquisition cost are weighed together.

Workhorse

Workhorse tub-style roll-off containers are reinforced for demanding use.

The Workhorse configuration includes:

3/16-inch flooring

10-gauge walls

3/16-inch tubing

Workhorse containers are available in 10-, 15-, 20-, 30- and 40-cubic-yard capacities.

This level offers heavier construction than the SteelGrid line for jobs that place greater demands on the floor, walls and structural components.

Titan

Titan tub-style roll-off containers are engineered for extreme loads and longer service demands.

The Titan configuration includes:

1/4-inch floors

3/16-inch walls

Crossmembers spaced 14 inches on center

Titan containers are available in 10-, 15-, 20-, 30- and 40-cubic-yard capacities.

The Titan level provides the heaviest construction in the current SSMC Steel tub-style lineup.

Types of Tub-Style Roll-Off Containers SSMC Steel Offers

SSMC Steel offers four tub-style roll-off container levels. SteelGrid is built for everyday jobs. Workhorse provides reinforced construction for demanding use. Titan uses heavier floor and wall materials for extreme-load applications. Pro Dumpsters are available through the full-truckload promotion described above.

The right level depends on the material being hauled, the loading method, the truck system, the required capacity and the operating environment. Choosing the correct size involves more than estimating debris volume: dense materials can reach hauling or road-weight limits before a large container is filled, while bulky, lighter material may require more cubic-yard capacity without placing the same concentrated load on the floor.

Full-Truckload Planning for Waste Fleets

SSMC Steel's current planning figures show the estimated number of tub-style containers that fit on a 53-foot step deck.

Container size Estimated units per truckload 10 cubic yards 15 15 cubic yards 13 20 cubic yards 10 30 cubic yards 8 40 cubic yards 4

Actual truckload quantities may change based on the selected product level, container specifications, added options, loading arrangement and delivery requirements.

Custom-Built Roll-Off Dumpster Configurations

Roll-off dumpsters can be custom built. SSMC Steel manufactures custom roll-off containers configured around different capacities, construction levels, hauling systems and fleet requirements. The company reviews the buyer's waste stream, required capacity, loading and unloading method, truck and hoist system, desired construction level and any special fabrication needs to determine whether an existing SteelGrid, Workhorse, Titan or Pro Dumpsters configuration fits the operation or whether additional customization is needed.

Choosing the Right Construction Level

The thickest listed material is not automatically the right selection for every fleet. Heavier construction can add resistance to impact and abrasion, but it also increases the empty weight of the container, which may affect payload, freight costs, truck capacity and daily hauling efficiency.

SteelGrid may fit everyday hauling needs, Workhorse may be better suited to more demanding operating conditions, and Titan may be appropriate when the application calls for heavier floor, wall and crossmember construction. The decision should be based on the complete operating requirement rather than one steel measurement alone.

Tub-Style Roll-Off Container Availability

SSMC Steel manufactures its tub-style roll-off containers in SteelGrid, Workhorse, Titan and Pro Dumpsters configurations, in sizes ranging from 10 to 40 cubic yards. Full specifications and current product information for each line are published at https://ssmcsteel.com/roll-off-containers-for-sale/.

About SSMC Steel

Southeastern Steel Manufacturing Co., also known as SSMC Steel, manufactures roll-off dumpsters, front-load containers, rear-load containers, compactors and custom steel waste equipment in Statesville, North Carolina. The company provides factory-direct equipment for waste hauling, recycling, construction, demolition, industrial and commercial operations.

Media Contact

SSMC Steel

2690 Salisbury Highway Statesville, NC 28677

Phone: 833-872-7762

Email: sales@ssmcsteel.com

Website: https://ssmcsteel.com

SOURCE: SSMCSteel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ssmc-steel-expands-tub-style-roll-off-container-line-with-four-constru-1207907