Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2026) - ChronoTech AI Inc. ("CTAI"), a California-based intelligent robotics company, today announced the launch of its Integrated Intelligent Robotics Platform, a commercial robotics platform designed to help businesses deploy and operate intelligent robotic systems across commercial and industrial environments.

Launched on August 15, 2026, the platform is available for commercial and industrial deployment projects across the Americas through ChronoTech AI Inc.

The new platform addresses a common challenge in commercial robotics adoption: organizations may be able to acquire robotic equipment but still require technical integration, on-site deployment, maintenance and ongoing operational support to use those systems effectively within existing business workflows.

CTAI's platform brings these functions together within a single deployment and lifecycle-management framework.

"Commercial organizations increasingly need more than individual robotic devices. They need systems that can be deployed, integrated and supported reliably in real operating environments," said Casey Mitchell, Operations Manager at ChronoTech AI Inc. "Our new platform is designed to provide the technical and operational structure needed to move robotics from initial installation into practical day-to-day use."

Image 1: ChronoTech AI Inc.'s Integrated Intelligent Robotics Platform is designed to support the deployment, integration and ongoing operation of robotic systems in commercial and industrial environments.

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Platform Supports the Full Robotics Deployment Lifecycle

The Integrated Intelligent Robotics Platform is designed to support multiple stages of commercial robotics deployment, including:

robotic equipment and system integration;

configuration and customization for specific operating environments;

on-site deployment and implementation;

technical maintenance and troubleshooting;

operational support; and

ongoing management of deployed robotic systems.

Through the platform, CTAI intends to help enterprise customers reduce the technical and operational complexity associated with introducing robotic systems into established business environments.

The platform is designed for potential applications across shopping centers, hotels, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, logistics operations and other commercial service environments where automation may support repetitive processes, resource allocation and service operations.

Image 2: ChronoTech AI Inc. is launching its Integrated Intelligent Robotics Platform to help businesses manage robotic systems from initial deployment through technical support and ongoing operations.

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Designed for Real-World Commercial Deployment

Unlike approaches centered primarily on the purchase of individual robotic devices, CTAI's platform is structured around the continued operation of robotic systems after deployment.

Businesses adopting robotics may need to coordinate hardware, software, workflow integration, maintenance and technical support from multiple providers. The Integrated Intelligent Robotics Platform is designed to consolidate these functions and provide a more coordinated approach to robotics implementation.

Depending on the requirements of each deployment, CTAI may provide or coordinate robotic system integration, implementation, technical support and operational management.

The company is also developing collaboration models for robotics technology providers and business partners participating in commercial deployment projects.

Initial Availability and Expansion

The Integrated Intelligent Robotics Platform is initially available across the Americas for qualifying commercial and industrial deployment projects.

CTAI plans to expand the platform's capabilities and support additional robotics applications as it develops its deployment and technical service infrastructure.

The company is also evaluating future opportunities in additional U.S. and international markets.

Image 3: ChronoTech AI Inc.'s robotics platform supports the integration of intelligent robotic systems into real-world commercial and industrial workflows, with ongoing technical and operational support.

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About ChronoTech AI Inc.

ChronoTech AI Inc. (CTAI) is a Palo Alto, California-based technology company focused on intelligent robotics solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

The company develops and supports robotic systems and provides deployment, integration, technical support and operational management services designed to help organizations implement automation technologies in real-world business environments.

ChronoTech AI Inc. was incorporated in California in October 2025 and is headquartered in Palo Alto.

For more information, visit chronotech.ai.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309638

Source: Press Release News