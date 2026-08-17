Napoleonville, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - IFUS (OTCID: IFUS) has installed a retrofitted Selco/Mosley Badger Double Ram Press. Per the Equipment Commissioning Plan, both SGP+ and SAG will now be produced for validation to ensure consistent and sustainable product quality.

Delivery and installation, supported by the Harris Bailer Distributor Crigler, has ensured that retrofitted production capability is consistent with IFUS' Proprietary Formulation and Production Requirements. The implementation of the detailed Project Commissioning Plan has enabled another significant step in IFUS's Growth Strategy so as to meet growing market demand for both SGP+, SupremeAG, and SupremeOR. This Growth Strategy is being accomplished through enhanced production efficiency, further definition of our processing Footprint, and improved costs / revenue / profit structures.

Following a thorough evaluation of IFUS' market position, as reflected by increasing customer demand and back orders, the Company approved a significant strategic investment in to expanding production capacity and efficiency. The investment enables IFUS to increase through put, while lowering production costs.

The rated through put of the newly installed proprietary and Selco/Mosley Badger Double Ram Press machine, allows IFUS to address concerns from customers wanting larger orders fulfilled daily. Large cattle and dairy operations can easily require 300-bales/day (or more). The new machinery will enable IFUS to initially produce 600-bales per day (while using only 25% of the new machine's rated hourly throughput). At present, both SGP+ and SupremeAG are priced so as to easily justify this OPEX/CAPEX investment.

The newly acquired and retrofitted machinery is significantly more advanced than the previous machine, as it has both analog and digital capabilities, enabling operations to remotely troubleshoot with the manufacturer anywhere there is internet access (should it be required). These features can dramatically reduce down-time, as well as improve product production efficiency, overall product consistency, and quality.

Investment Focus & Key Milestones:

The expansion project focuses on upgrading IFUS' production site in Napoleonville, LA by installing proprietary machinery to meet customer demands. This improvement advances IFUS' ability to cost-effectively replicate IFUS' Corporate Production Footprint both domestically and globally.

The new equipment allows for:

Increased production capacity and reduced lead times.

Improved product quality and consistency.

Lowered operational costs through energy efficiency, automation, and more.

Once more, we are "Back to work!"

mwalther@impactfusionintl.com

We can also be reached at 1-800-775-4130 seven days a week.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

The information contained in this release includes some statement that are not purely historical and that are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and their management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including our financial condition, results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "possible," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "would" and similar expressions, or the negatives of such terms, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effects on the parties and the corporate and administrative transactions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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Source: Impact Fusion International Inc.