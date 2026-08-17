New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2026) - Digital Heroes, a Shopify development agency headquartered in New York, today announced it has served more than 2,000 brands across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the Middle East, and has published a library of 1,073 industry-specific buyer guides covering Shopify development costs, workflows, and platform decisions. The guides are publicly available and include real cost bands for theme customization, custom Shopify development, and Shopify Plus builds - published without requiring a discovery call or contact form submission.

The milestone comes as the agency continues to expand its global operations. Digital Heroes currently operates offices in New York, Delhi, London, Sydney, and Lucknow, with a team of more than 50 in-house specialists across Shopify theme development, app development, Plus migration, and headless commerce. The agency holds Fiverr Pro and Top Rated Seller status and ranks in the top one percent of Shopify and e-commerce development providers on Upwork.

"Most merchants come to us assuming they need a full custom build," said Prasun Anand of Digital Heroes. "Half the time a theme customization gets them exactly what they need at a fraction of the cost. We tell them that even when it means a smaller contract."





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Buyer Guide Library and Pricing Transparency

The 1,073-guide library covers Shopify development decisions across industry categories, with each guide opening with a published cost range before any agency pitch. The library is designed to help merchants evaluate development options - including theme customization, full custom builds, Shopify Plus migrations, and custom app development on the Shopify API - before engaging with any agency.

Digital Heroes said the library reflects its broader approach to client education, which extends to its YouTube channel, Digital Marketing Heroes, where the team publishes store build breakdowns and storefront analysis for a subscriber base of 2.5 million. The channel provides publicly verifiable documentation of the agency's development process and methodology.

Technical Services and Market Coverage

Digital Heroes provides Shopify development services across theme customization, custom Shopify theme development, Shopify Plus store builds, and headless commerce implementations. The agency also offers web application development for brands requiring functionality beyond a standard Shopify storefront. Services are available to merchants across North America, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

About Digital Heroes

Digital Heroes is a Shopify development agency headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Delhi, London, Sydney, and Lucknow. The agency has served more than 2,000 brands across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and the Middle East, and operates a team of more than 50 in-house Shopify specialists. Digital Heroes holds Fiverr Pro and Top Rated Seller status and ranks in the top one percent of Shopify development providers on Upwork. The agency's YouTube channel, Digital Marketing Heroes, has 2.5 million subscribers.

Additional information including the buyer guide library and service details is available at digitalheroesco.com.

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Source: NewWay Software