Discover Jordan with Greater Ease: Wego and the Jordan Tourism Board Bring Ahlan Jordan to MENA Travellers

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) to introduce Ahlan Jordan to travellers across the region, showcasing Jordan's newly launched national tourism platform that makes discovering, planning, and booking a trip to the Kingdom more seamless than ever.

As travellers increasingly seek convenient and well-planned travel experiences, Ahlan Jordan, Jordan's first national digital platform dedicated to inbound tourism, offers a new way to explore the Kingdom through a single gateway for planning and booking travel. Bringing together curated travel packages and essential travel services in one place, the platform enables travellers from key Arab and regional markets to browse and book complete journeys with greater ease and confidence.

The platform offers a selection of curated and attractive travel packages ranging from three to eight days, allowing travellers to choose itineraries that suit different travel preferences and trip durations. Packages include hotel accommodation, transportation, tour guide services, and entry tickets to selected archaeological sites and experiences, creating a seamless booking experience that makes it easier to discover more of Jordan in a single journey. Every package also includes accommodation in Petra, encouraging visitors to explore one of the seven wonders of the world.

Speaking about the partnership, Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "Travellers today are increasingly looking for destinations that combine inspiring experiences with greater ease and convenience throughout the planning journey. Through our partnership with the Jordan Tourism Board, we're pleased to introduce Ahlan Jordan to travellers across the MENA region, providing them with an official platform that simplifies travel planning while making it easier to discover the remarkable diversity of experiences the Kingdom has to offer."

Through Ahlan Jordan, travellers can experience the many sides of Jordan through curated journeys that connect the Kingdom's rich history, culture, and natural beauty. From the timeless wonder of Petra and the breathtaking landscapes of Wadi Rum to the vibrant energy of Amman, the therapeutic waters of the Dead Sea, and many other remarkable destinations across the Kingdom, the platform showcases the diversity that makes Jordan a destination worth exploring time and again.

Mr. Ramzi Maaytah, Managing Director, said: "Ahlan Jordan reflects our commitment to enhancing the visitor experience by making travel to Jordan more accessible, convenient, and rewarding. Through our partnership with Wego, we look forward to introducing the platform to more travellers across the MENA region and inspiring them to discover Jordan through carefully curated journeys that showcase the Kingdom's remarkable heritage, landscapes, nature, and hospitality."

Through this partnership, Wego and the Jordan Tourism Board will introduce Ahlan Jordan to travellers across the MENA region through engaging editorial content, destination features, and digital campaigns that highlight the platform's curated travel offerings and ease of use. By making it easier to discover and book complete travel experiences through a single official gateway, the partnership aims to inspire more regional travellers to choose Jordan for their next getaway.

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is dual-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.wego.com

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