The CSS-OD 107 comprises a 107 kWh battery cabinet paired with a 29.9 kW or 49.9 kW battery inverter and is scalable up to 2.1 MWh per deployment. Sitting opposite a bus filled with new product, SolarEdge's CEO Shuki Nir told pv magazine one of the company's top priorities for the next 12 months is to successfully roll out its Nexis range globally. "We call it the DC bus," said Nir, gesturing to a vehicle parked on the SolarEdge booth at The smarter E Europe in Munich, Germany, where exhibition attendees were being offered tours of the company's recently launched range of modular inverter and ...

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