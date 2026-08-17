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WKN: A0HMXA | ISIN: FR0010095596 | Ticker-Symbol: C4X
München
17.08.26 | 08:01
0,803 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALERIO THERAPEUTICS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALERIO THERAPEUTICS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7860,82808:36
0,7990,81508:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VALERIO THERAPEUTICS
VALERIO THERAPEUTICS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VALERIO THERAPEUTICS0,8030,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.