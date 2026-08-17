Regulatory News:

Valerio Therapeutics (FR0010095596 ALVIO), a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation precision-guided RNA therapeutics ("Valerio" or the "Company"), provides an update on the contemplated acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Etherna Immunotherapies NV ("Etherna") (the "Acquisition

On July 1, 2026, Valerio announced the submission of a binding offer for the Acquisition on the basis of an enterprise value of EUR 30 million. In connection with the binding offer, Valerio and Etherna had initially agreed to a six-week exclusivity period to finalise the definitive transaction documentation.

Since that announcement, the parties have made substantial progress towards the contemplated Acquisition, including the receipt of the required foreign direct investment clearance.Valerio has agreed to continue the constructive discussions with Etherna to work towards finalising the definitive agreements, with a view to signing the Acquisition by August 21, 2026.

The Company will keep the market informed of further developments in accordance with its applicable disclosure obligations.

About Valerio Therapeutics

Valerio Therapeutics (FR0010095596 ALVIO) is a pioneering biotechnology company specialized in the discovery and development of innovative targeted RNA therapeutics. The Company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

For more information: https://valeriotx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding Valerio Therapeutics and its activities, including statements regarding the expected completion of the Acquisition. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Valerio Therapeutics considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms contemplated or at all, as these statements are subject to numerous risks, including those set out in the 2025 annual financial report published on April 28, 2026, and available on the Valerio Therapeutics website, as well as changes in the economic environment, financial markets and the markets in which Valerio Therapeutics operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Valerio Therapeutics or not currently considered material by Valerio Therapeutics. The occurrence of all or part of these risks could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Valerio Therapeutics to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, shares of Valerio Therapeutics in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform themselves of and comply with such local restrictions.

Disclaimers

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of such securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Any person who comes into possession of this press release must inform him or herself of and comply with any such restrictions.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions of the press release, the French language version shall prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260816536094/en/

Contacts:

Valerio Therapeutics

Investor Relations: ir@valeriotx.com +33 (0) 1 45 58 95 10