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WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 | Ticker-Symbol: FKV1
Stuttgart
17.08.26 | 08:17
0,086 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0860,10308:38
PR Newswire
17.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

PRIOR TO PUBLICATION, THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WAS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. WITH THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

17 August 2026

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

(" Conroy" or the " Company")

UPDATE ON NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

  • Original Proposed Fundraise level oversubscribed
  • Fundraise expected to close at c. £1.3 million

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that in relation to its non-brokered private placement at a price of 8 pence per ordinary share of €0.001 ("Ordinary Shares"), the terms of which are set out in the Company's announcement dated 29 July 2026 (the "Proposed Fundraise"), the Company has received commitments of £910,000 and is closing out on remaining expressions of interest up to the upper limit of c. £1.3 million noted in the Company's announcement dated 10 August 2026.

Full details of the non-brokered private placement are set out in the Company's announcement dated 29 July 2026. The new Ordinary Shares to be issued directly in respect of the Proposed Fundraise (the "Fundraise Shares"), or indirectly as a result of any exercise of warrants being issued as part of the Proposed Fundraise, will be subject to a restricted or 'lock-in' period ending 4 months from the date of allotment of the Fundraise Shares.

The Company now expects to close out the Proposed Fundraise as subscription funds are received in full over the coming week or so following which the Company will make an application for admission of the Fundraise Shares to trading on AIM.

A further announcement will be released at the appropriate time.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC

Tel:+353-1-479-6180

John Sherman, Chairman

Maureen Jones, Managing Director

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Tel:+44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

Hybridan LLP (Broker)

Claire Noyce

Lothbury Financial Services

Tel:+44-20-3764-2341

Tel:+44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications

Tel:+353-1-660-9377

Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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