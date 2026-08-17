Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Trading Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

17 August 2026

Moonpig Group plc

Notice of Trading Update

Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and the Netherlands, will issue a Trading Update on 16 September 2026 at 7.00 am, ahead of its AGM which is being held that day.

Enquiries

Sodali & Co moonpig@client.sodali.com Rob Greening / Russ Lynch Moonpig Group investors@moonpig.com Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.