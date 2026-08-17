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WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
17.08.26 | 08:02
3,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9203,78008:39
PR Newswire
17.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
110 Leser
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Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Trading Update

Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Trading Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

17 August 2026

Moonpig Group plc

Notice of Trading Update

Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and the Netherlands, will issue a Trading Update on 16 September 2026 at 7.00 am, ahead of its AGM which is being held that day.

Enquiries

Sodali & Co

moonpig@client.sodali.com

Rob Greening / Russ Lynch

Moonpig Group

investors@moonpig.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering. The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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