Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Trading Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17
17 August 2026
Moonpig Group plc
Notice of Trading Update
Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and the Netherlands, will issue a Trading Update on 16 September 2026 at 7.00 am, ahead of its AGM which is being held that day.
Enquiries
Sodali & Co
moonpig@client.sodali.com
Rob Greening / Russ Lynch
Moonpig Group
investors@moonpig.com
Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer
Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer
About Moonpig
Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.
The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering. The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.