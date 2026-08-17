Pensana Plc - Update on Strategic Investor Board Appointment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

17 August2026

THISANNOUNCEMENTCONTAINSINSIDEINFORMATION

PensanaPlc("Pensana"orthe"Company")

Update on Strategic Investor Board Appointment

Further to the announcement dated 18 June 2026 in relation to the appointment of Sheikh Dr Badr bin Dalhim Al-Faheid Al-Hajri to the Board of Cascade Natural Resources Limited ("Cascade"), the Company has been advised by Cascade that the process required to effect the appointment is in progress but that the appointment is not yet effective and therefore the filing of the appointment with the Guernsey Registry has not yet taken place.

The Company will confirm once the appointment is filed with the Guernsey Registry. In the meantime, any enquiries relating to the appointment may be directed to Lloyd Pengilly, Chairman of the Board of Cascade at contact@cascadenaturalresources.com.

Theinformationcontained withinthisannouncementisconsideredbytheCompanytoconstitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information willbeconsideredtobeinthepublicdomain.Thepersonresponsibleforarrangingfortherelease ofthis announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact: Shareholder/analyst enquiries: PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer