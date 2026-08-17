ATARI: Refinancing and capital increase in relation to the repayment in shares of loans from IRATA LLC

Refinancing and capital increase in relation to the repayment

in shares of loans from IRATA LLC

LUXEMBOURG (August 17, 2026 - 8:00 am CET) - Atari (Euronext Growth Paris: ALATA) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announces the refinancing of loans held by IRATA LLC and certain private financial partners as well as a reserved capital increase in cash subscribed by certain members of Atari's executive leadership team and by certain private investors. These transactions were approved by the Board of Directors of Atari S.A. ("Atari") at its meeting held on August 16, 2026, the resolutions having been adopted unanimously by the directors entitled to vote.

Atari has converted into shares, by way of set-off, five loans previously granted to Atari by IRATA LLC, the holding company of Wade Rosen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atari, dated August 28, 2025, January 31, 2026, March 9, 2026 and July 31, 2026 (two loans), representing a total amount (principal and accrued interest) of €10.3 million and bearing annual interest of 10% to 15%. Upon conversion of those loans, 428,649 new ordinary shares (representing 11.5% of Atari's share capital following the capital increase, or 14.7% of the share capital before the capital increase) have been issued at a price of €24.00 per share and will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris.

Additionally, certain loans entered into with private financial partners[1] for a total amount of €5.6M (principal and accrued interest) have also been converted in consideration of an issuance of 235,088 ordinary shares (representing 6.3% of Atari's share capital following the capital increase, or 8.1% of the share capital before the capital increase), issued at a price of €24.00 per share.

Atari has also conducted a new share issuance in cash for a total amount of 157,762 new ordinary shares in a context of a reserved capital increase to members of Atari's executive leadership team and private financial partners, representing 4.2% of Atari's share capital following the capital increase, or 5.4% of the share capital before the capital increase, at a price of €24.00 per share, corresponding to a total cash subscription amount of €3.8 million, including premium.

In total, 821,499 new ordinary shares have been issued issued at €24.00 per ordinary share on the loan conversions and the cash subscription (representing a premium of 11% to Atari's share price on August 14, 2026 of €21.59). Following the capital increase, Atari's share capital amounts to €7,478,620, divided into 3,739,310 ordinary shares with a nominal value of €2.00 each. Following the capital increase, IRATA LLC holds 42.6% of the share capital and 42.8% of the voting rights. After this conversion, the outstanding amount of loans granted by IRATA LLC to Atari, SA and its subsidiaries represent approximately €62.7M in principal amount[2].

The related capital increase will be recorded before a Luxembourg notary, and the new shares admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris, in the coming days.

Atari is also in discussion with private financial partners with regards to the refinancing of outstanding loans which could result in the extension of those notes, and / or set-off by way of new shares issuance. There is no assurance that an agreement will be reached. Atari will communicate in due course.

Breakdown of capital, before capital increase

Number of shares % Voting rights % Irata LLC 1,165,489 39.96% 1,165,489 40.2% Stephen Kick 157,315 5.4% 157,315 5.4% Mr Alexandre Zyngier 18,899 0.6% 18,899 0.6% Treasury Shares 16,266 0.6% 0 0.0% Public 1,558,839 53.4% 1,558,839 53.7% 2,916,808 100% 2,900,542 100%

Breakdown of capital, after capital increase[3]

Number of shares % Voting rights % Irata LLC 1,594,138 42.63% 1,594,138 42.82% Stephen Kick 157,315 4.2% 157,315 4.2% Mr Alexandre Zyngier 18,899 0.5% 18,899 0.5% Treasury Shares 16,266 0.4% 0 0.0% Public 1,952,692 52.2% 1,952,692 52.4% 3,739,310 100% 3,723,044 100%

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. The Atari family of brands includes game developers Digital Eclipse, Nightdive Studios, Thunderful and Hipster Whale, the publishing label Infogrames, and the community-based sites AtariAge and MobyGames. Visit us online atwww.atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR00140173Y6, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2026 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Contacts

Atari - Investor Relations

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - investisseur@atari-sa.com | www.atari.com/news/

Actus finance & communication - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 53 65 68 68 - atari@actus.fr

Listing Sponsor - Euroland Corporate

Tel +33 1 44 70 20 84 - Julia Bridger - jbridger@elcorp.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains certain non-factual elements, including but not restricted to certain statements concerning its future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of Atari's leadership team. They include various known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could result in material differences in relation to the expected results, profitability and events. In addition, Atari, its shareholders and its respective affiliates, directors, executives, advisors and employees have not checked the accuracy of and make no representations or warranties concerning the statistical or forward-looking information contained in this press release that is taken from or derived from third-party sources or industry publications. If applicable, these statistical data and forward-looking information are used in this press release exclusively for information.

[1] Such loans have been assigned by IRATA LLC to Amber Lake LLC and South Silver LLC effective June 30, 2026

[2] Such loans can also be redeemed by way of new share issuance (see previous press releases in that respect)

[3] Also includes additional 1,003 new shares resulting from Convertible Bonds conversion requests received in June and July 2026

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