Saatvik Solar Industries is planning to add 3.6 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity at Gopalpur in Ganjam district, Odisha, where it is developing an integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (IPICOL), Government of Odisha, to establish the additional cell manufacturing facility. Phase II is targeted to begin commercial production by fiscal year 2028. The planned expansion will complement Saatvik Solar's Phase I facility at Gopalpur, which comprises ...

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