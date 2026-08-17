The U.S. government's Section 232 trade action on polysilicon and downstream solar components has established a protective framework designed to ensure imported solar products cannot land and compete below domestically produced equivalents in perpetuity. The policy pairs a stage-by-stage Minimum Import Price (MIP) regime, which acts as a hard price floor, with a 15% ad valorem tariff and specific volumetric duties. Independent analysis from research firm Intertek CEA indicates that crystalline silicon PV module imports will largely cease once the exclusion period ends, shifting the market toward ...

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