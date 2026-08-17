DJ Julius Meinl Living recruits new group Chief Financial Officer

JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl / Key word(s): Personnel Julius Meinl Living recruits new group Chief Financial Officer 17-Aug-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Julius Meinl Living recruits new group Chief Financial Officer Julius Meinl Living PLC, through its group companies, acquires prime real estate assets in major European political and economic capital cities for development into top rated hotel properties that comprise mainly apartments and that the group then operates itself ("Julius Meinl Living"). The group's flagship properties use the name "The Julius" - drawing on the Julius Meinl family's 163-year expertise and excellence in consumer goods, retail and real estate. Julius Meinl Living aims for "The Julius" to become a genuine pan-European brand with flagship properties in central and dominant locations in the political and commercial capitals of western and central Europe. Julius Meinl Living is delighted to have recruited Martin Konecný to replace Erik Webb Dempsey as group CFO. Martin is a seasoned finance executive with 17 years of experience at senior CFO and finance leadership levels, preceded by a career in banking and audit. Most recently, Martin served as Group CFO of ARETE Group, a Czech SICAV fund and pan-European logistics developer, where he built the group's finance function from the ground up and led the successful sale of a previous SICAV fund to Cromwell Property Group in 2021. Earlier in his career, Martin held senior finance roles at P3 Group - including Group Head of Risks and Operations and Group Financial Controller - where he was instrumental in the EUR2.4 billion sale of P3 to GIC Singapore and a EUR1.8 billion refinancing. He also spent four years as Country Financial Officer at Citibank Czech Republic and thirteen years at KPMG in audit and advisory, including a secondment in New York. Martin holds a Master of Economics from the University of Economics in Prague and completed an Executive MBA program with the University of Bristol (UK) and École de Management (France). As group CFO, Martin will become a director of Julius Meinl Living PLC and of certain of the group's subsidiary companies. It is expected that Martin will start work at Julius Meinl Living not later than 2 November 2026, once all of his obligations to ARETE Group have been concluded. Erik Webb Dempsey has resigned for personal health reasons, with immediate effect. Julius Meinl Living thanks Erik for his significant contribution to the group over the past seven years and wishes him well in all of his future activities. Requests for information may be directed to: office@juliusmeinlliving.com. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl 6 Rue Dicks L-1417 Luxembourg Luxembourg E-mail: office@juliusmeinlliving.com Internet: www.juliusmeinlliving.com ISIN: XS2834253XXX LEI Code: 5299009S7DIV1EX46976 EQS News ID: 2383426 End of Announcement - EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2383426 17-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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August 17, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)