DJ Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (GHYA) Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Aug-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 5.1676 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77487525 CODE: GHYA ISIN: LU3206575XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3206575XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYA LEI Code: 2138003FHPDRELNVFZ11 Sequence No.: 439854 EQS News ID: 2383540 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)