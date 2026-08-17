DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (APEX) Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Aug-2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 198.9234 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1989895 CODE: APEX ISIN: LU1900068XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: APEX LEI Code: 549300KSWIZHW04SLK65 Sequence No.: 439886 EQS News ID: 2383604 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2026 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)