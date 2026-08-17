DJ Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc (EQSU) Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Aug-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.0774 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14498357 CODE: EQSU ISIN: LU2991918XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2991918XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EQSU LEI Code: 213800TUH1VSFHZ1BX49 Sequence No.: 439884 EQS News ID: 2383600 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2026 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)