El Salvador has begun implementing its new regulatory framework for renewable energy self-consumption. The General Directorate of Energy, Hydrocarbons, and Mines (DGEHM) has announced the launch of official procedures for authorizing providers and installing renewable self-consumption systems. According to the agency, the initial procedures apply to solar photovoltaic systems. The move implements the Law for the Promotion of Renewable Energy Use, approved by the Legislative Assembly on October 21, 2025, through Legislative Decree 436 and published in the Official Gazette on October 27. The law ...

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