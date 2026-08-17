Trading Central SA ("Trading Central") announces the launch of a UCITS European Quant ETF in partnership with HANetf Asset Management, one of Europe's leading white-label UCITS ETF and ETC platforms.

The following ETF is now trading on Euronext Paris (eligible to PEA), Milan, Dublin, and Börse Frankfurt, and is coming soon to more European stock exchanges and in currencies besides the Euro.

Trading Central Quant Europe 50 Equity UCITS ETF (TCQE)

J.P. Morgan serves as fund administrator and custodian, while GTX acts as the market maker across these exchanges.

This release marks Trading Central's continued expansion into investable products, supporting self-directed retail clients with its award-winning, proprietary financial research and data.

"For years, Trading Central has helped investors make more informed decisions through independent research and analytics," said Alain Pellier, CEO of Trading Central SA. "The introduction of our TC Quant ETF is a natural next step in our mission-one that transforms our proprietary insights into accessible investment products that investors can directly incorporate into their portfolios."

The Methodology

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive TC Quant 50 Index:

TCQE seeks to track, to the extent possible, the Solactive TC Quant EU 50 Index, before fees and expenses.

The Solactive TC Quant Indices are built on Trading Central's proprietary TC Quantamental Rating framework. This rules-based, systematic strategy scores eligible securities across five factor groups: growth, value, income, quality, and momentum to select the top 50 securities. The indices are equally weighted, capped to 17 securities per sector, and rebalanced monthly to prevent concentration risk.

The breadth and balance of factors in this data-driven approach lead to lower volatility and better risk-adjusted returns over time, which aligns with the goals of many long-term investors. The consistent outperformance in backtested and live data in our indices supports this approach.

The ETF employs physical replication, and the ETF is eligible for the French PEA account.

About Trading Central SA

Trading Central has supported investment decision-making with actionable insights across the investing journey since 1999. Powered by proprietary AI and global research teams, their award-winning analytics help millions of investors identify, validate, and manage trade opportunities through the world's leading digital wealth platforms. Trading Central is a registered investment advisor in multiple jurisdictions and is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified.

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