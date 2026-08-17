DJ Amundi MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF USD Acc (AASU) Amundi MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Aug-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 66.7663 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14407212 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU LEI Code: 549300NONTBPOYE08O09 Sequence No.: 439964 EQS News ID: 2383766 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)