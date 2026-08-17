DJ Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc (GLFI) Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Aug-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P World Financials Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.5255 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60839972 CODE: GLFI ISIN: IE000KYX7XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000KYX7XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLFI LEI Code: 213800MIUWZSPFK4LM72 Sequence No.: 439951 EQS News ID: 2383740 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)