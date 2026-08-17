New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Lifesight, the Agentic Unified Marketing Measurement Platform, today announced the introduction of the Marketing Context Graph (MCG). The governed, time-aware system provides marketing and finance leaders with an instant, evidence-backed record explaining why budget decisions were made directly within their shared reporting, forecasting, and campaign optimization workflows.

As enterprise brands increasingly delegate budget allocation to AI agents, traditional measurement tools fail to bridge the gap between marketing execution and financial accountability. The Marketing Context Graph solves two fundamental flaws in modern marketing measurement:

Channel Isolation: Standard tools evaluate marketing channels in silos, ignoring how brand campaigns lift search performance or how upper-funnel spend lowers retargeting costs. This oversight causes reported returns to fluctuate wildly without clear underlying business changes.

Standard tools evaluate marketing channels in silos, ignoring how brand campaigns lift search performance or how upper-funnel spend lowers retargeting costs. This oversight causes reported returns to fluctuate wildly without clear underlying business changes. Loss of Decision Provenance: Measurement platforms routinely log what ran and what it cost, but erase the contextual reasoning behind the decision. When cross-functional teams audit spend increases, neither human operators nor AI agents can reconstruct why specific options were chosen or rejected. As marketing reports and forecasts are increasingly delegated to AI, this lack of decision provenance fuels poor choices and AI "hallucinations."

In tandem with the research release, Lifesight introduced the interactive Measurement Gap Calculator. The tool enables marketing and finance teams to collaboratively calculate their organization's exposure to non-incremental media spend.

Key Research Findings

Substantial Allocation Accuracy: Mapping causal interactions between channels significantly reduced budget allocation errors in interconnected environments by showing the value of each channel and its halo effect on the others, without distorting independent channels.

Mapping causal interactions between channels significantly reduced budget allocation errors in interconnected environments by showing the value of each channel and its halo effect on the others, without distorting independent channels. 100% Provenance Accuracy: While traditional fact-recall systems dropped to 25% on complex, multi-step queries regarding policy compliance and rejected alternatives, the Marketing Context Graph achieved 100% accuracy.

While traditional fact-recall systems dropped to 25% on complex, multi-step queries regarding policy compliance and rejected alternatives, the Marketing Context Graph achieved 100% accuracy. Elimination of Historical Error Distortion: Systems without time-aware memory hid up to 44 percentage points of real historical error by retroactively applying revised data to past periods.

Systems without time-aware memory hid up to 44 percentage points of real historical error by retroactively applying revised data to past periods. Superior Cross-Region Transport: When translating performance findings across geographical regions, governed context transfer proved 4 to 6 times more accurate than localized estimations, while correctly identifying when data was insufficient.

"Most vendors give their agents a dashboard to read," said Anil Singh, Co-Founder & CTO of Lifesight. "We're giving ours a causal engine to think with and the same governed structure behind this research, built into the platform 300+ brands already rely on for measurement marketing and finance can both trust."

The complete research methodology, simulation datasets, and technical framework are available at Lifesight Research. Enterprise leaders across marketing and finance can audit their current spend efficiency using the Measurement Gap Calculator or read the architectural overview on the Lifesight Blog.

About Lifesight

Lifesight is the Agentic Unified Marketing Measurement Platform, combining causal Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), incrementality testing, and causal attribution into a single unified architecture powered by autonomous AI agents. Trusted by over 300 global enterprise brands, Lifesight delivers a reliable, causal view of growth drivers in days rather than months. Lifesight maintains enterprise-grade security with GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO certifications.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309033

Source: PRNews OU