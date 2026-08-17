The combined effects of the heatwave and drought have forced 13 French nuclear reactors offline this week, representing 20.4% of the country's nuclear generating capacity. The shutdowns, attributed to "environmental constraints" or "external environmental factors," mark the highest level recorded since 2015, according to an AFP analysis based on data from French state-owned utility EDF. EDF expects output to decline at the Blayais, Bugey, Cattenom, Chooz, Golfech, Gravelines, and Saint-Alban nuclear power plants over the coming days. Current forecasts indicate that weather conditions could result ...

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