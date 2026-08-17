Now Live: Mandiri, ShopeePay, LINE Pay, Octopus, Konbini 7/11, China UnionPay, Zip Co, Wero, Pay by Bank, FLOA Pay BNPL, Bancomat Pay, MyBank, IRIS Commerce, CliQ, and Aeropay

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, today announced the addition of 15+ new payment methods to Xsolla Payments ahead of Gamescom 2026, spanning Asia and Oceania, EMEA, and the Americas. Game developers and publishers can now accept the local payment methods players already use, across markets from Indonesia and the Philippines to Germany, France, and the United States, with no additional integration required for any individual method.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260817000143/en/

Graphic: Xsolla

The shift toward local payment methods is reshaping the digital payments landscape well beyond emerging markets. Across Europe, banks and regulators are building account-to-account and instant-payment alternatives to international cards, and the same pull toward local, instant options holds worldwide. Because locally preferred methods feel more familiar and trusted, they convert more shoppers, and merchants that add a market's top payment methods alongside cards have seen sales grow by up to 35% (Xsolla data). In many of the fastest-growing gaming markets, players pay with regional wallets, bank transfers, installment plans, and cash-based methods rather than international cards, and when those options are missing at checkout, the sale does not happen. Integrating 15+ new methods helps developers capture previously unreachable revenue and drastically reduce checkout abandonment, delivered through the existing Xsolla Payments integration, so studios can expand their global reach and secure every transaction without additional development complexity. The expansion includes:

Asia and Oceania: New methods include Mandiri in Indonesia, ShopeePay in the Philippines, LINE Pay in Taiwan, Octopus in Hong Kong (the city's most widely used payment method, used by 98% of residents aged 15 to 64), 7/11 (Konbini) in Japan, and Zip Co in Australia. China UnionPay also expands its coverage into new regions and adds 35 local currencies, including the Brazilian real, Mexican peso, Turkish lira, UAE dirham, and South African rand.

New methods include Mandiri in Indonesia, ShopeePay in the Philippines, LINE Pay in Taiwan, Octopus in Hong Kong (the city's most widely used payment method, used by 98% of residents aged 15 to 64), 7/11 (Konbini) in Japan, and Zip Co in Australia. China UnionPay also expands its coverage into new regions and adds 35 local currencies, including the Brazilian real, Mexican peso, Turkish lira, UAE dirham, and South African rand. EMEA: Developers gain Wero in Germany and Belgium; the pan-European digital wallet and banking scheme launched in 2024 across Germany, France, and Belgium and has since signed up 55+ million registered users, transferred €19 billion, and plans to become an all-in-one omni-channel solution. Also new are Pay by Bank in Romania and Bulgaria; FLOA Pay, a buy-now, pay-later option in France; Bancomat Pay and MyBank in Italy; IRIS Commerce, an instant bank transfer scheme in Greece; and CliQ in Jordan.

Developers gain Wero in Germany and Belgium; the pan-European digital wallet and banking scheme launched in 2024 across Germany, France, and Belgium and has since signed up 55+ million registered users, transferred €19 billion, and plans to become an all-in-one omni-channel solution. Also new are Pay by Bank in Romania and Bulgaria; FLOA Pay, a buy-now, pay-later option in France; Bancomat Pay and MyBank in Italy; IRIS Commerce, an instant bank transfer scheme in Greece; and CliQ in Jordan. United States: Aeropay brings Pay by Bank to Xsolla Payments, letting players pay directly from their bank accounts, one of the fastest-growing ways US consumers pay online.

"Players in these markets are ready to spend. They just need to pay the way they already pay everywhere else," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "Every method we add is one more market where a developer can capture a sale they would have lost at checkout. And because it all runs through the same integration, the studio gets that reach without writing a line of new payment code."

The new methods are delivered via the existing Xsolla Payments integration, so developers who already use Xsolla Payments can enable the options relevant to their markets without additional development work.

Developers can enable the new local payment methods through the Xsolla Payments dashboard in the Publisher Account.

Learn more about new methods.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the Merchant of Record across 200+ geographies with access to 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

2026 Xsolla. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260817000143/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com