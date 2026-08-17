Appointment marks the next phase of the firm's development as it broadens beyond digital assets into a multi-asset investment platform

Cypher Capital, a multi-asset investment manager, today announced the appointment of Arash Saidi as Chief Executive Officer.

Saidi has served as General Partner and Chief Legal Officer of Cypher Capital, leading investment structuring and execution across the group's investment management and AI infrastructure businesses and heading its private equity activity. He brings more than 20 years' experience in the sourcing, assessment, structuring and execution of investments across the Middle East, Europe and Australia.

Built on its digital asset foundations, Cypher Capital today invests across three complementary areas: digital assets, through the Cypher Digital Fund; AI infrastructure, where the firm structures institutional access to opportunities developed by its affiliate, Storm Group; and differentiated private equity investments targeting the technologies reshaping the real economy, led by artificial intelligence and robotics. The firm's expansion reflects growing institutional demand for disciplined, multi-asset exposure through a single platform.

"Cypher has grown from a digital asset specialist into a platform institutional investors can engage with across asset classes," said Bijan Alizadeh, Founder and Chairman of Cypher Capital. "Arash has been central to building that platform its funds, its structures and its discipline. His appointment as Chief Executive Officer reflects the scale of what comes next and our commitment to institutional-grade leadership."

"The opportunity in front of us is broader than at any point in Cypher's history," said Arash Saidi, Chief Executive Officer of Cypher Capital. "We have spent significant time building what institutional capital requires regulated fund vehicles, disciplined governance and a platform that now spans digital assets, AI infrastructure and private equity. My focus is to identify and source attractive and differentiated opportunities as we scale that platform while preserving the discipline it was built on."

About Cypher Capital

Cypher Capital is a multi-asset investment manager investing across digital assets, AI infrastructure and private equity. The firm manages fund and managed account strategies for institutional investors, structures access to AI infrastructure opportunities developed by its affiliate, Storm Group, and invests in differentiated private equity opportunities targeting the technologies reshaping the real economy, led by artificial intelligence and robotics. For more information, visit cyphercapital.com.

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