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PR Newswire
17.08.2026 10:06 Uhr
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ATLANT 3D Launches NANOFABRICATOR PRO: The World's First and Only Physical Platform for AI-Driven Materials Discovery

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLANT 3D today announced the launch of NANOFABRICATOR PRO, the world's first and only physical platform for AI-driven materials discovery. The platform connects AI-driven materials discovery with programmable atomic-scale fabrication, experimental validation, and device prototyping, accelerating the transition from design to manufacturable materials and devices.

As AI transforms materials discovery, a key challenge remains validating AI-generated predictions. Traditional workflows separate materials design, fabrication, characterization, and manufacturing into disconnected processes, slowing innovation and limiting the transition from digital discoveries to real-world technologies.

Powered by ATLANT 3D's proprietary Direct Atomic Layer Processing (DALP) technology, NANOFABRICATOR PRO is the foundation of the Physical AI Infrastructure for Matter and ATLANT 3D's A-HUB Autonomous Materials Foundry, integrating AI-driven materials discovery, atomic-scale manufacturing, and rapid validation across semiconductors, advanced packaging, quantum technologies, and emerging applications.

Industrialized with Automated Industrial Robotics (AIR), NANOFABRICATOR PRO is a SEMI-compliant platform for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. AIR manufactures the platform in the U.S., enabling scalable production, supporting ATLANT 3D's U.S. expansion, and delivering a production-ready system.

"AI is fundamentally changing how new materials are discovered. The next frontier is turning those discoveries into real-world innovations. Together with AIR, we introduce NANOFABRICATOR PRO, which enables creation of next-gen self-driven platforms with integrated metrology," said Dr. Maksym Plakhotnyuk, CEO and Founder of ATLANT 3D. "By connecting AI-driven materials discovery, advanced manufacturing, and experimental validation, we enable rapid translation of computational predictions into functional materials while laying the foundation for the Physical AI Infrastructure for Matter."

"Industrializing breakthrough technologies requires advanced expertise in reliable and scalable platforms," said Bob Fung, President of Automated Industrial Robotics Silicon Valley. "Our partnership combines advanced engineering with U.S. manufacturing capabilities to deliver NANOFABRICATOR PRO platform to enable next frontiers for future industries."

ATLANT 3D's next frontier is to bring self-driving platform capabilities based on NANOFABRICATOR PRO with integrated metrology and other processing solutions. The company is seeking strategic partners across advanced technologies for growth and expansion to build the next generation of Physical AI.

About ATLANT 3D

ATLANT 3D enables AI-driven materials innovation and atomic-scale manufacturing. Through DALP technology, the company provides programmable control of matter to transform digital materials design into physical reality, pioneering the Physical AI Infrastructure for Matter.

To learn more about NANOFABRICATOR PRO, visit www.atlant3d.com/nanofabricator_pro, and ATLANT 3D, visit www.atlant3d.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atlant-3d-launches-nanofabricator-pro-the-worlds-first-and-only-physical-platform-for-ai-driven-materials-discovery-302851743.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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