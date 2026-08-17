Cybertel Bridge: Ensuring Uninterrupted Critical Operations: New Hybrid Technology Bridges Broadband Coverage Gaps

Cybertel Bridge introduces its Embedded Hybrid Architecture, integrating 5G/LTE MCX and DMR DMO for automatic network switching, first implemented in the proven LM75 platform.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its demonstration at Critical Communications World (CCW) 2026, Cybertel Bridge today officially introduced its Hybrid Communication technology, designed to help critical infrastructure field teams maintain communications inside buildings, in underground facilities, at remote sites, and wherever broadband network coverage becomes weak or unavailable.

Even with the wide-area coverage advantages of 450 MHz networks, localized communications gaps can still occur in complex field environments. Cybertel Bridge addresses this challenge by integrating broadband Mission Critical Services (MCX) and DMR DMO within a single architecture. Rather than requiring field personnel to monitor signal strength or manually change communication modes, the system automatically manages communications continuity as network conditions change.

The technology is powered by Cybertel Bridge's Embedded Hybrid Architecture, which combines a Qualcomm QCM6490-based cellular platform supporting 5G/LTE and 450 MHz connectivity with an embedded DMR Tier II module. Implemented in the company's LM75 device platform, the architecture provides the hardware foundation for integrated broadband and off-network communications. Furthermore, Cybertel Bridge utilizes a direct license partnership with Qualcomm to enable deep modem-level optimization.

Key capabilities of Hybrid Communication technology include:

Dynamic Fallback: Automatically transitions communications from MCX to DMR DMO when broadband coverage is lost or falls below the required signal level.

Dynamic Recovery to MCX: Automatically restores broadband MCX communications when stable network coverage returns.

Repeater Mode: Enables seamless interoperability between DMR DMO and MCX groups via software-based repeating, eliminating the need for dedicated hardware repeater infrastructure.

"In high-stakes field operations, every second counts, and frontline officers should never have to worry about radio coverage," said Back San Nam, CEO at Cybertel Bridge. "We engineered this technology to completely remove the burden of connectivity from their hands, ensuring they can stay focused on their mission and return home safe."

With over 60 MCX projects deployed globally since 2017, Cybertel Bridge continues to support critical communications organizations across the public safety, transportation, and utility sectors. Addressing the growing demand for supply chain integrity, all Cybertel Bridge devices are manufactured entirely at its proprietary facilities in South Korea, ensuring strict Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance and robust cybersecurity provenance.

ABOUT CYBERTEL BRIDGE

Established in 2000, Cybertel Bridge develops and manufactures mission-critical MCX server solutions and specialized devices through its in-house R&D, production, and quality-control operations in Seoul, South Korea. An active member of the TCCA and 450 Alliance, the company provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for critical communications. Since pioneering Push-to-Video services for Korea Air Force in 2012, Cybertel Bridge has delivered advanced communication technologies for major national infrastructure projects worldwide. For more information, visit www.cybertel.co.kr/en.

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