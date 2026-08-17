Trenfit: 'clossie' Launches in Europe: A New AI-Powered Gateway to Seoul's Premium Independent Fashion Brands

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trenfit, an emerging fashion tech company, has officially launched 'clossie', a curated cross-border e-commerce platform designed to give European consumers exclusive access to South Korea's most distinctive and high-sensibility designer brands.

While Seoul is currently celebrated globally for its avant-garde silhouettes and highly sophisticated aesthetic vision, international shoppers have historically faced barriers-such as language, logistics, and sizing uncertainty-when trying to access these niche brands. 'clossie' was created to eliminate these borders.

To ensure a seamless and confident shopping experience for Western consumers, 'clossie' deploys Trenfit's proprietary "market suitability analysis AI solution". This advanced system meticulously curates fashion items by evaluating specific data points, including a "Style Compatibility Factor" and "Silhouette & Size Fit". By translating unique design narratives to fit local sartorial preferences and body types, the AI engine removes the traditional risks of cross-border fashion shopping.

The platform's curation philosophy is grounded in real-world validation. Over the past year, Trenfit hosted three highly acclaimed physical pop-up showcases in London, testing consumer sentiment and building direct relationships with European fashion enthusiasts. By integrating these hands-on retail insights into its AI curation algorithms, 'clossie' offers an elevated digital shopping experience that highlights the artistic integrity and story of each participating designer.

Supported by its London-based European logistics and operations hub (CLOSSIE UK LTD), the platform provides fast, reliable, and premium cross-border delivery to major markets including the UK, France, Germany, and the broader European region.

Han Sangyoon, CEO of Trenfit, stated, "Our core philosophy is 'Beyond trend, Beyond fit'. K-Fashion has evolved far beyond temporary trend cycles; it is now defined by extraordinary craftsmanship and original storytelling. Our mission at 'clossie' is to serve as a high-end digital curator, bringing these exceptional Korean designers to the forefront and offering European consumers a direct, effortless connection to Seoul's most compelling style ecosystems."

Looking ahead, Trenfit plans to expand 'clossie's curated portfolio beyond contemporary fashion into premium K-beauty and lifestyle design. The company is also preparing to launch B2B wholesale distribution channels alongside its core D2C platform, solidifying 'clossie' as the definitive global doorway for high-concept Korean culture.

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