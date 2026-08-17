EDF is offering UK customers a free seven-year servicing and warranty package when purchasing an air-source heat pump. The offer, worth GBP 750 ($1,017), is available to customers who purchase an air-source heat pump before August 31. It will cover whichever heat pump manufacturer customers select as part of the installation. The company says the package aims to encourage homeowners to secure a heat pump installation ahead of a post-summer seasonal rush, with demand for low-carbon heating expected to grow as winter approaches. The new incentive follows an update to the UK government's boiler ...

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