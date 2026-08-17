A group of researchers led by China's Nanjing University and PV perovskite specialist Renshine Solar has fabricated a perovskite solar module with an aperture area of 810 cm2 and a record-breaking power conversion efficiency of 24.0%. "This result represents a world record for meter scale for this perovskite module format," corresponding author Ke Xiao told pv magazine. "It was confirmed by TÜV SÜD in China." The perovskite cells used in the modules were passivated with chemically stable lead carboxylate passivators (LCPs) based on lead dioleate (Pb(OA)2), which the scientists said improved charge-carrier ...

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