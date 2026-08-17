Document validation and intelligence and the Revolution conversational interface are live today; the first in a wave of AI capabilities running within and alongside Confluence's solutions.

Confluence Technologies, Inc. ("Confluence"), a global leader in regulatory, analytics, and investor communications solutions for the investment management industry, today announced the launch of Confluence POINT, AI-enabled automation that optimizes workflows across its solutions.

Confluence delivers specialist regulatory, analytics and investor solutions that are unrivalled at what they do. POINT is AI-enabled automation that runs within and alongside these solutions, letting them do more for our clients, reducing manual effort that typically occurs before or after automated processes.

POINT Validation transforms and validates documents across a range of formats, including unstructured data. POINT's AI-powered validation is complete in minutes, delivered via an automated checklist that runs independently. Every finding is backed by an audit trail, and errors are flagged for follow up. POINT eliminates the time-consuming manual validation that follows automated financial and regulatory report production.

Within Revolution, Confluence's multi-asset performance, attribution and risk solution, POINT Prompt delivers an AI-enabled conversational interface which lets users ask questions and action processes in plain English. This conversational interface is also available within Excel, putting the power of Revolution directly into spreadsheets with no need to export data or switch between systems.

POINT's scope will grow rapidly as Confluence delivers more AI-enabled optimization across its solutions.

"AI is reshaping how work is done across financial services, and we are delivering that value directly into the solutions our clients already use and trust," said Mark Evans, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Confluence Technologies. "Confluence POINT will expand the scope of our technology, optimize workflows, and reduce manual effort ultimately driving efficiency through deliberate use of embedded AI. This is a long-term commitment, and you will see our AI capability continue to grow across our entire product suite in the months ahead".

About Confluence Technologies Confluence is a global leader in enterprise data and software solutions for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications. Our best-of-breed solutions make it easy and fast to create, share, and operationalize mission-critical reporting and actionable insights essential to the investment management industry. Trusted for over 30 years by the largest asset service providers, asset managers, asset owners, and investment consultants worldwide, our global team of regulatory and analytics experts delivers forward-looking innovations and market-leading solutions, adding efficiency, speed, and accuracy to everything we do. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with over 700 employees across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1,000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit Confluence.com.

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