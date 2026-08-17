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PR Newswire
17.08.2026 11:06 Uhr
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World Olymp'Arts Committee: WOAC Chairman Benjamin K SIGG Meets Renowned Collector Dr. Uli SIGG at Exclusive Art Basel VIP Viewing in Switzerland

LUCERNE, Switzerland, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By official VIP invitation from Art Basel, a delegation from the World Olymp'Arts Committee (WOAC), led by Chairman Benjamin K SIGG, recently attended the exclusive private viewing of the Sigg Collection at Castle Mauensee. During the event, the WOAC delegation held in-depth discussions with Dr. Uli SIGG, one of the world's most preeminent collectors of Chinese contemporary art.

The dialogue centered on the evolving global art market landscape, with both sides exploring innovative approaches to further integrate eastern aesthetic philosophies into international art collection and curatorial systems. The delegation was also granted exclusive access to view Dr. SIGG's prestigious private collection.

Widely recognized as one of the most influential art collectors worldwide, Dr. Sigg has built a comprehensive, systematic archive of contemporary Chinese art. His collection comprises over 2,200 artworks created by more than 350 artists, earning him distinguished acclaim as an encyclopedic chronicler and collector of Chinese contemporary art.

About WOAC

The World Olymp'Arts Committee (WOAC) is dedicated to fostering international dialogue among art, culture, and society. Guided by the philosophy of "Art for a Better World" and driven by the mission to revive the Olympic art tradition that originated in ancient Greece in 566 BC, the Committee harnesses the power of art and the humanities to actively explore the distinctive contribution that art can make towards the achievement of the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Official website: https://www.olymp-arts.world

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/woac-chairman-benjamin-k-sigg-meets-renowned-collector-dr-uli-sigg-at-exclusive-art-basel-vip-viewing-in-switzerland-302852554.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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