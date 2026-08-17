TGS ASA: TGS Vesting Under the 2023 Long-term Incentive Plan

Oslo, Norway (17 August 2026) - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 11 August 2026 published by TGS regarding vesting of Performance Stock Units (PSUs) and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs).



The vesting of PSUs and RSUs granted by TGS in 2023 in accordance with the terms of the 2023 Long Term Incentive Plan resulted in the right for a total of 160 participants to request the issuance of an aggregate of up to 371,224 shares of TGS common stock pursuant to free-standing warrants subscribed by the participant at the time of grant. Participants had the right to request TGS to settle a portion of the vested units in cash to allow satisfaction of employees' tax withholding obligations arising as a result of the vest.



Following the vest of PSUs and RSUs, an aggregate of 253,049 new shares of TGS common stock have been issued to the 160 employees, which amount is net of any units that were settled in cash. The following reflects the shares issued to the primary insiders:



---- Kristian Johansen - 19,133 shares



---- Sven Børre Larsen - 6,354 shares



---- William Ashby - 5,666 shares



---- Tana Pool - 8,088 shares



---- David Hajovsky - 8,088 shares



---- Carel Hooijkaas - 8,088 shares



---- Whitney Eaton - 8,088 shares



For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com.



