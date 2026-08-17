Coinsilium Group Limited: Initiation of Research Coverage and New Investor Presentation -2

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Initiation of Research Coverage and New Investor Presentation

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Initiation of Research Coverage and New Investor Presentation 17-Aug-2026 / 09:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Initiation of Research Coverage and New Investor Presentation Gibraltar, 17 August 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth and venture builder, is pleased to announce that OAK Securities, the Company's Joint Broker, has initiated formal research coverage on Coinsilium, with the publication of its maiden research note providing its initial analysis and perspective on the Company. The research note is available on the Research Tree website via the link below. Readers will be required to register on the website to access it: https://www.research-tree.com/companies/uk/asset-management/coinsilium-group-ltd-/research/oak-securities/ coinsilium-initiation-of-coverage/593d72eb-dbd9-4b12-ab8d-14eb5d655a63 It is anticipated that OAK Securities will publish updated research, as appropriate, following material developments announced by the Company, and the Company welcomes this ongoing coverage support. https://www.research-tree.com/companies/uk/asset-management/coinsilium-group-ltd-/research/oak-securities/ coinsilium-initiation-of-coverage/593d72eb-dbd9-4b12-ab8d-14eb5d655a63 New Investor Presentation Coinsilium is also pleased to announce the publication of a new investor presentation, providing an updated overview of the Company and its activities. The presentation will shortly be available to download from the investor section of the Coinsilium website at: https://www.coinsilium.com/investors/presentations The presentation can also be accessed directly via the Company's profile page on OTC Markets here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CINGF/news The publication of the research note and new investor presentation comes at a time of continued activity across Coinsilium's previously announced ventures and initiatives. The Company looks forward to keeping the market updated as progress continues. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information, please contact: +350 2000 8223 Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7881 306 903 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com/ investors@coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company whose shares are traded on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium works with founders and emerging technology companies as a venture builder and strategic partner operating at the intersection of blockchain, digital assets, decentralised finance and emerging areas such as prediction markets, AI-driven networks and related digital infrastructure technologies.

The Company's model integrates venture building, strategic participation and operational delivery. Alongside selectively deploying capital, Coinsilium takes an active role in supporting and scaling ventures through strategic guidance, ecosystem positioning, partnerships and broader operational support across the digital asset sector. A full overview can be found in the Venture Building section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to be complementary to and enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide balance sheet strength to ensure a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Risk Statement.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit www.coinsilium.com

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and maintains a diversified portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space. This structure provides broader exposure beyond Bitcoin. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company's exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company's dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector.

In accordance with the Aquis Framework for Issuers pursuing Cryptocurrency Strategies, the Company is required to draw to shareholders' attention particular risks relating to cryptoassets. The Company's exposure to the cryptoasset sector exposes the Company to a number of significant risks, including, but not limited to:

Volatility of the price of Digital Assets, including but not limited to Bitcoin

Digital assets, including but not limited to Bitcoin, are subject to extreme price volatility, with values capable of rising or falling sharply over short periods. This volatility can have a material adverse effect on the company's financial position and results. Investors should be aware that the value of the Company's digital asset holdings may fluctuate significantly, leading to substantial losses. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to realise its digital asset holdings at expected valuations.

Regulatory Uncertainty

The regulatory environment for cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, is evolving and remains uncertain in many jurisdictions. Changes in laws or regulations could adversely affect the Company's ability to hold, trade, or use Bitcoin. There is a risk that future regulatory action could require the Company to divest its Bitcoin holdings or restrict its operations. Non-compliance with applicable regulations could result in penalties or reputational harm.

Security and Custody Risks

The Company's cryptoasset holdings, including those in Bitcoin, are subject to security risks, including cyberattacks, hacking, and theft. Despite using third-party, institutional-grade custodians, there is no absolute guarantee against loss or misappropriation. Any security breach could result in the partial or total loss of the Company's cryptoassets. The Company may have limited recourse to recover lost or stolen assets.

Liquidity Constraints

Cryptoasset markets, including Bitcoin, may experience periods of illiquidity, which could impact the Company's ability to sell its holdings quickly or at favourable prices. Market disruptions, technological failures, or a lack of counterparties may further constrain liquidity. In such scenarios, the company may be forced to accept lower prices or delay transactions. This could adversely affect the Company's financial performance.

Reputational Risks

The association with the cryptoasset sector, including Bitcoin, may expose the Company to reputational risks. Negative perceptions arising from links to illicit activity, cybercrime, or regulatory scrutiny could impact stakeholder confidence. Adverse media coverage or public opinion may affect the company's relationships with investors, customers, or partners. Reputational damage could have long-term consequences for the business.

Market Acceptance and Adoption

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DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Initiation of Research Coverage and New Investor Presentation -2-

The value and utility of cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, depends on its continued acceptance by users, merchants, and investors and its perception as a store of value. Any decline in adoption or negative trends in public perception could reduce demand and depress prices. Technological changes or superior alternatives could also undermine bitcoin's position. The Company's exposure to cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, may therefore become less valuable or obsolete.

Counterparty Risk

The Company relies on third-party custodians and service providers to safeguard its cryptoassets. There is a risk that such counterparties may fail, become insolvent, or act negligently. In such cases, the Company could suffer financial loss or face difficulties in accessing its assets. The effectiveness of risk mitigation depends on the reliability and integrity of these third parties.

Legal and Tax Risks

The legal and tax treatment of cryptoassets is complex and subject to change. Uncertainty regarding classification, reporting obligations, or tax liabilities could result in unforeseen costs or compliance issues. The Company may need to adapt to new legal interpretations or regulatory guidance. Failure to comply with applicable laws could result in penalties or operational restrictions.

Technology and Operational Risks

Cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, rely on complex technological infrastructure, including blockchain networks and cryptographic protocols. System failures, software bugs, or protocol changes could disrupt the company's ability to access or transfer its holdings. Operational risks also include human error and inadequate internal controls. Such risks may lead to financial loss or operational disruption.

Environmental and ESG Risks

Cryptoasset mining and transaction processing are energy-intensive and have raised environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") concerns. Negative perceptions around environmental impact could affect the company's ESG ratings or investor appetite. Regulatory measures targeting environmental sustainability could restrict or penalise cryptoasset-related activities. The Company may face increased scrutiny from stakeholders on its ESG performance.

Concentration Risk

A significant portion of the Company's assets may be concentrated in cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, exposing it to heightened risk from adverse market movements. Lack of diversification increases vulnerability to price shocks or sector-specific developments. Concentration risk may also amplify the impact of regulatory or technological changes. Investors should consider the implications of such exposure.

Risk of Forks and Protocol Changes

The underlying protocol governing cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, may be altered through network upgrades or contentious forks. Such changes can result in the creation of new digital assets or disruption to existing holdings. The Company may face operational challenges in managing forks or adapting to protocol changes. There is also the risk of loss or confusion regarding asset ownership.

Cybersecurity Threats

The Company's cryptoassets are attractive targets for cybercriminals seeking to exploit vulnerabilities. Cybersecurity threats include phishing, malware, ransomware, and denial-of-service attacks. A successful attack could compromise the company's systems or result in unauthorised transfers. Ongoing investment in cybersecurity measures is necessary to mitigate these risks.

Loss or Destruction of Private Keys

Access to cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, are controlled by private cryptographic keys, the loss or destruction of which results in permanent loss of the associated assets. Human error, hardware failure, or malicious activity could lead to key loss. The Company must implement robust key management protocols to reduce this risk. Even with precautions, there is no absolute safeguard.

Limited availability of Insurance

Insurance cover for digital assets such as Bitcoin may be limited or unavailable. Even where insurance is in place, it may not cover all potential losses or may be subject to exclusions and limitations. The Company may therefore be exposed to uninsured risks. Investors should be aware that insurance does not eliminate the possibility of loss.

Accounting and Valuation Uncertainty

The accounting treatment and valuation of cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, may be subject to differing interpretations and evolving standards. Changes in accounting policies or guidance could affect the Company's financial statements. Valuation challenges may arise due to price volatility or lack of observable market data, particularly for early stage cryptoassets without an established track record or which are not widely held. This could impact reported results and investor understanding.

Risk of Regulatory Enforcement

Authorities may take enforcement action against companies involved in digital assets, including Bitcoin. Such actions could include fines, sanctions, or restrictions on operations. The Company may incur significant costs in responding to investigations or defending its position. Regulatory enforcement could have a material adverse effect on the business.

Cross-Border Risks

Cryptoasset transactions are global and may expose the company to cross-border legal, regulatory, or tax risks. Differences in jurisdictional approaches could result in conflicting obligations or increased compliance burdens. The Company may face challenges in navigating international regulatory frameworks. Cross-border risks may also affect the ability to transfer or realise assets.

Risk of Market Manipulation

Cryptoassets and the markets on which they are traded are susceptible to manipulation due to its relative lack of oversight and transparency. Market participants may engage in practices such as spoofing, wash trading, or pump-and-dump schemes. Such activities can distort prices and adversely affect the Company's holdings. Regulatory intervention may not always prevent or remedy market abuse.

Lack of Recourse and Consumer Protections

Unlike traditional financial assets, cryptoasset holdings, including Bitcoin, may not benefit from statutory recourse or consumer protection schemes. In the event of loss, theft, or fraud, investors may have limited or no avenues for recovery. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin is therefore inherently riskier than holding regulated financial instruments. Investors must consider the implications of this lack of protection.

Prospective investors are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and carefully consider these risks before making any investment decision. Nothing herein amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or to investment, taxation or legal advice.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: COIN LEI Code: 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 Sequence No.: 440036 EQS News ID: 2383978 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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