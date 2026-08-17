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WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
17.08.26 | 08:06
2,080 Euro
-13,33 % -0,320
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TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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2,0802,38013:00
Dow Jones News
17.08.2026 11:33 Uhr
238 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Green/Sustainable Tier- 2 Eurobond Abroad

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Green/Sustainable Tier- 2 Eurobond Abroad 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of Green/Sustainable Tier- 2 Eurobond Abroad 
17-Aug-2026 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Issuance of Green/Sustainable Tier- 2 Eurobond Abroad 
 
DATE: August 14, 2026 

Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated 12.08.2026 

Detailed in the referenced disclosure, issuance of sustainable Tier-2 eurobonds in XS3435272XXX ISIN code in total of 
USD 125.000.000 is completed and USD 75.000.000 issue from the United States and USD 50.000.000 issue from Germany. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail 
. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 440038 
EQS News ID:  2383990 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2383990&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2026 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
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