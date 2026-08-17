Chinese solar inverter manufacturer Solinteg has introduced its latest addition to the Integ M product family: the M2HT 10-30K series. The new line of three-phase high-voltage (HV) hybrid inverters is designed for residential and light-commerical applications and offers output power ratings ranging from 9.9 kW to 30 kW across eight distinct models. "The inverter provides time-of-use operating modes and, in supported markets and platform versions, dynamic-pricing functions that can schedule battery charging and discharging around electricity tariffs," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. ...

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