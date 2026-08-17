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PR Newswire
17.08.2026 11:36 Uhr
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ByteLens Turns Operator Data Into Compounding Knowledge

Accelerating every operator's journey to autonomous operations, inside their own network.

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ByteLens today launched its AI-native operational intelligence product for telecom operators. It warns of faults before customers are affected, pinpoints the cause across vendors and domains in seconds, and repairs fault types the operator has approved. Human judgment stays where it is needed.

Fragmented data with no intelligence inside is the industry's most imminent problem. Operators are not short of data. They have become short of knowledge that lasts. An incident is solved once, and the knowledge quite often leaves with the engineers.

Prevention is the point. ByteLens learns the patterns that precede an outage, fixes the cause, and keeps the record: the reasoning, the fix, the engineer's correction. The next similar fault starts there, not from zero.

It runs on open telemetry standards operators already produce, alongside existing monitoring. No new agents. No re-architecture. No second copy. ByteLens spans the operator's data estate, enriching it with every fault resolved.

ByteLens replaces the dashboard, not the engineer. It shapes what it knows to each persona inside the operator and answers in conversation. Ask a question, get an answer, not a screen.

"Autonomous operations arrive when the network handles what it has already learned to handle, and the engineer sees only what needs a human," said Anil Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ByteLens.

"Expertise stops living in individual heads and becomes something the operator owns," said Yogesh Malik, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, ByteLens.

"ByteLens is addressing one of the industry's most important operational challenges," said Ruza Sabanovic, Executive Director, CP Group. "I wish them every success."

"Networks are rich in data but lack actionable insight," said Jai Prakash, a career telecom CTO. "AI has to be built into how the network runs, not added later."

ByteLens arrives full. Deep telecom intelligence meets the operator's own data estate. The two compound into an advantage no competitor can copy. Autonomy follows one resolved fault at a time, running with live network data at four tier-1 operators.

What the network learns, the operator keeps.

About ByteLens

ByteLens is an AI-native operational intelligence product with cross-domain root-cause correlation for telecom operators. Founded in Amsterdam by Yogesh Malik and Anil Jain, with three decades in the industry, and engineers in Europe, India and the US. www.bytelens.ai

Media Contacts

sowmya@claritypr.in

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bytelens-turns-operator-data-into-compounding-knowledge-302852753.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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