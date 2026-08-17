Meitav Investment House Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results: Net Profit Attributed to Shareholders Up 31%, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Expands to 43.2%, and Net Profit Up 25% Year-Over-Year

Management to Host a Conference Call in English Today at 8:30 a.m. EST/3:30 p.m. Israel Time



TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV), Israel's leading investment house, announced today record financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking another quarter of strong profitability, alongside continued growth in assets under management, net inflows, and revenues.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Net profit attributed to shareholders increased 31 % year-over-year, and 11% sequentially, to NIS 142 million (~$48 million).

Record adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 43.2%, up from 42.3% in the first quarter of 2026 and approximately 41.8% in the second quarter of 2025.

Net profit increased 25% year-over-year to NIS 151 million (~$51 million).

Basic EPS increased 23% year-over-year, and 8% sequentially, to NIS 1.70.

Total revenues increased 28% year-over-year, and 3% sequentially, to NIS 614 million (~$206 million).

Record revenue from AUM-based activities increased 37% year-over-year to NIS 414 million (~$139 million).

Operating profit increased 37% year-over-year to NIS 224 million (~$75 million).

Net inflows of over NIS 14 billion (~$4.7 billion) remained strong across long-term and short-term savings products, reflecting continued client trust and platform momentum.

Total AUM (excluding alternative investments) reached a record NIS 463 billion (~$155 billion) as of June 30, 2026, up approximately 14% compared to December 31, 2025, and up approximately 9% compared to March 31, 2026.

G&A expenses were NIS 168 million (~$56 million) in Q2 2026, down slightly from NIS 169 million (~$53 million) in Q1 2026, and up 8% year-over-year from NIS 156 million in Q2 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Segment Highlights

Long-term savings (LTS) revenues reached NIS 268 million (~$90 million), up 42% year-over-year and 11% sequentially, driven by strong client deposit inflows and market share gains. The Company recorded an increase in its market share in the provident funds activity, reaching 14.3%.

Mutual funds and ETFs revenues reached NIS 128 million (~$43 million), up 29% year-over-year, reflecting continued strong demand for actively managed equity and fixed income strategies, though down modestly (4%) reflecting a normal range of quarter-to-quarter variability.

Meitav Trade revenues reached NIS 75 million (~$25 million), up 17% year-over-year, on continued growth in the Company's consolidated retail and institutional brokerage segment.

Non-bank credit revenues reached NIS 105 million (~$35 million), up 7% year-over-year.

The Company completed a full exchange tender offer for the outstanding shares of Peninsula Group Ltd. ("Peninsula"), our non-bank financial company providing credit and financing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Following the offer, Peninsula became a reporting wholly owned private subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's issuer and Series D bond ratings were upgraded by Midroog, an affiliate of Moody's, from Aa3.il to Aa2.il, with a Stable Outlook, reflecting continued confidence in Meitav's growth trajectory and financial position.

First Half 2026 vs. First Half 2025

Total revenues increased 30% to NIS 1,212 million (~$407 million) in H1 2026, from NIS 930 million in H1 2025.

Revenue from AUM-based activities increased 37% to NIS 805 million (~$270 million), from NIS 587 million.

Operating profit increased 45% to NIS 447 million (~$150 million), from NIS 308 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 39% to NIS 518 million (~$174 million), from NIS 373 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 42.7% from 40.1%.

Net profit increased 28% to NIS 291 million (~$98 million), from NIS 228 million.

Net profit attributed to shareholders increased 32% to NIS 270 million (~$91 million), from NIS 204 million.

Basic EPS increased 24% to NIS 3.23, from NIS 2.60.

"Our second quarter results reflect the continued growth in profitability and disciplined execution across the platform," said Ilan Raviv, Chief Executive Officer of Meitav Investment House. "Net profit attributed to shareholders grew 31% year-over-year, and our adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to over 43%, our strongest margin on record, a trend we believe reflects the increasing scalability of our business.

With first-half results tracking ahead of plan, we are confident in our ability to exceed our full-year guidance. The Company now expects full-year 2026 profitability to increase by more than 25% compared to 2025, subject to market conditions.

We were also pleased to see that our credit rating was upgraded during the quarter, a strong vote of confidence in our financial profile, risk management and growth trajectory.

On the strategic side, we also completed the exchange tender offer for Peninsula, our non-bank SME credit business, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary. Full ownership allows us to leverage our capabilities in the non-bank credit segment, expand our operations, optimize capital utilization, and reduce costs.

Lastly, we continue to advance our AI initiatives, which are increasingly delivering measurable impact across client service and back-office operations. For example, in our provident and pension company, currently, 55% of written communications with clients are handled by AI tools, and the information provided to clients is personalized rather than general; responses are precise, and service is available around the clock."

Einat Rom, Chief Financial Officer of Meitav Investment House, added:

"Our growth this quarter was driven by continued strength across our asset management franchise. Total AUM reached a new high, reflecting both strong net inflows and investment performance. We continued to lead the market in terms of inflows into our core savings products, provident and study funds, and mutual funds. The actively managed mutual funds, our highest-margin product, led the market consistently throughout the first half of the year. That leadership continued into July, with inflow data showing our net inflows running more than double the second-largest competitor. We believe this reflects the strength of our distribution platform, the appeal of our products, and the trust our clients continue to place in us."

Assets Under Management and Business Momentum

As of June 30, 2026, Meitav's assets under management (AUM), including alternative investments, totaled NIS 464.5 billion (~$156 billion), an increase of approximately 13.6% compared to approximately NIS 409 billion as of December 31, 2025.

AUM grew steadily throughout the second quarter, from NIS 427.2 billion at the end of Q1 2026, to NIS 449.6 billion as of April 30, 2026, to NIS 464.2 billion as of May 31, 2026, before reaching the June 30 record of NIS 464.5 billion. AUM was comprised of NIS 242.4 billion in Meitav Provident & Pension Funds, NIS 118.9 billion in Meitav Mutual Funds, NIS 101.6 billion in Meitav Portfolio Management (including approximately NIS 7.5 billion in portfolios invested in mutual funds managed by Meitav Mutual Funds), and NIS 1.6 billion in Alternative Investments.

As highlighted through the Company's monthly reporting framework, business momentum remained strong throughout the quarter, in net client inflows, credit portfolio, and retail brokerage client base. The Company continued to lead the market in net inflows into provident and pension funds and mutual funds, particularly its actively managed mutual funds, throughout the first half of 2026, a trend that has continued into July.

This consistent inflow dynamic has continued into the second quarter of 2026, supporting AUM growth despite market-driven variability. These results reflect ongoing demand for Meitav's investment products, continued growth in mandatory pension contributions, and the Company's strong positioning across both long-term savings (LTS) and short-term savings (STS) activities.

Non-Bank Credit

The Company's non-bank credit activities continued to expand during the second quarter of 2026, with revenues of NIS 105 million (~$35 million), up 7% year-over-year and 7% sequentially. The credit portfolio grew steadily through the quarter, from NIS 3.67 billion as of March 31, 2026, to NIS 3.75 billion as of April 30, 2026, to NIS 3.76 billion as of May 31, 2026, to NIS 4.02 billion (~$1.35 billion) as of June 30, 2026, reflecting continued expansion in our client base while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management.

Retail and Institutional Brokerage

Meitav Trade revenues reached NIS 75 million (~$25 million) in Q2 2026, up 17% year-over-year. Client activity remained steady throughout the second quarter, with the retail brokerage client base growing from approximately 123,500 as of March 31, 2026, to approximately 125,500 as of April 30, 2026, to approximately 128,000 as of May 31, 2026, to approximately 130,000 as of June 30, 2026, reflecting continued robust client acquisition.

Alternative Investments

The Company continued to expand its alternative investment offerings during the second quarter of 2026 including our Meitav Access platform. Total AUM in alternative investments amounted to approximately NIS 1.6 billion as of June 30, 2026, up from approximately NIS 1.5 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Conference Call Dial-in Details

Today, August 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Israel time, Ilan Raviv, CEO and Einat Rom, CFO will hold a conference call in Hebrew to discuss the Company's financial results. Interested investors are encouraged to use the link below to join the call:

Link to join the Hebrew conference call: https://bit.ly/4w5rcjK

Also today, at 3:30 p.m. Israel time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, Ilan Raviv, CEO and Einat Rom, CFO will hold a conference call in English to discuss the Company's financial results. Interested investors are encouraged to use the link below to join the call:

Link to join the English conference call: https://bit.ly/4pkJgns

A recording of the conference will be available here.

U.S./Canada Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-888-349-0106

Israel Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 972 3-374-1008

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-0131

The conference calls will be accompanied by a presentation which will be published on the Meitav website at https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations/, on the Investor Relations page, the Israel Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA), and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website (Maya). Archived recordings of the conference calls will be available on the Meitav website the following business day.

The conference calls do not replace the need to review the Company's immediate reports and financial statements, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, section 32A of the Securities Law,1968.

It should be clarified that this notice does not constitute an offer and/or invitation to purchase the Company's securities.

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is Israel's largest investment house, managing financial assets of approximately NIS 464.5 billion for over 1.6 million clients as of June 2026. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition, Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, institutional brokerage activity, credit activities and alternative asset management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en

Company Contact

Einat Rom, CFO

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including projections, guidance and other statements regarding future events or the Company's future financial performance, constitute forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory developments and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Meitav undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

All financial information is presented in New Israeli Shekels (NIS). U.S. dollar amounts are presented solely for convenience at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 2.978 NIS as of June 30, 2026 and do not represent actual amounts received or paid.

SOURCE Meitav Investment House