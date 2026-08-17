AireSpring Marketing Team Named a Finalist for CRN's 2026 Best Channel Marketing Team of the Year Award

Recognition highlights partner education, industry thought leadership, and enterprise-scale channel marketing execution

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / AireSpring, a leading global managed network services provider that helps enterprises simplify and manage complex connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and communications environments worldwide, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named AireSpring's marketing team a finalist in the second annual CRN Best of the Channel Awards in the Best Channel Marketing Team of the Year category.

As a finalist, AireSpring's marketing team is being spotlighted for its dedication to channel innovation and excellence through a sustained program of partner education, industry thought leadership, integrated campaign execution, and channel engagement.

The globally distributed team supports thousands of technology advisors, Technology Services Distributors (TSDs), managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), and enterprise-focused sales organizations. The team manages virtually all marketing functions in-house, including strategy, content creation, graphic design, email and social media campaigns, digital advertising, website management, webinar and video production, event coordination, public relations, sales enablement, collateral development, executive presentations, and thought leadership programs. This operating model enables close alignment with channel partners and sales leadership, faster execution, and consistent brand and partner communications.

AireSpring's partner education programs include monthly technical bootcamps and training webinars offered at no cost to partners. The team also produces the annual AireSpring State of the Channel Industry Roundtable, which for six consecutive years has brought together executives from the channel's leading, and competing TSDs for candid discussions about the future of the channel, technology trends, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, managed services, and market evolution. Independently organized outside of a major trade show or analyst event, the roundtable has become one of AireSpring's most anticipated partner and industry thought leadership programs.

During the past year, the team coordinated AireSpring's participation in more than 200 partner and industry events while simultaneously executing integrated campaigns, partner communications, webinars, website and social media programs, public relations initiatives, customer case studies and partner success stories, presentations, and sales enablement materials. The breadth of this work reflects the team's ability to deliver enterprise-scale channel marketing through a collaborative, and fully in-house organization.

The CRN Best of the Channel Awards honors individual leaders, teams, and companies setting an example with their visionary strategies and outstanding contributions to channel success. Winners will be announced at the Best of the Channel Awards Gala in Atlanta on Oct. 13, immediately following The Channel Company's Change Best of Breed Conference.

"The finalists of the CRN Best of the Channel Awards represent the very best of the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN, The Channel Company. "Through innovation, exceptional leadership, and an unwavering commitment to partners and customers, these individuals, teams, and companies are helping shape the future of the channel. We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and the lasting impact they continue to make across the industry."

"Being named a finalist alongside some of the most respected marketing organizations in the technology industry is an extraordinary honor for our team," said Ellen Cahill, Senior Vice President of Marketing at AireSpring. "We are a highly collaborative, hands-on group, and every team member contributes directly to developing and executing the education, content, campaigns, events, and tools our partners rely on. I am proud of the creativity, discipline, and commitment this team brings to supporting the channel every day. This recognition belongs to all of them."

The full list of CRN Best of the Channel Award finalists can be viewed online at crn.com/best-of-the-channel-awards.

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is a founder-led global managed network services provider delivering managed connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions to enterprises worldwide. AireSpring combines its proprietary AIreCONTROL IT service management platform with highly personalized customer support to simplify the management of complex global networks.

Through direct relationships with more than 265 carriers across 190 countries, AireSpring provides organizations with a single-source solution for global connectivity with one contract, one bill, and one point of contact. AireSpring delivers its services exclusively through a network of Technology Services Distributors (TSDs), MSPs, and value-added resellers (VARs). For more information, visit www.airespring.com or follow AireSpring on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Ellen Cahill

SVP, Marketing

888-389-2899

info@airespring.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Lindsay Sawyer

The Channel Company

lsawyer@thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE: AireSpring

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/airespring-marketing-team-named-a-finalist-for-crns-2026-best-channel-marketing-1206569