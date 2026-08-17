Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Alzai Health Corp. (TSXV: ALZI) (the "Company" or "ALZAI") announces that it has entered into a services agreement dated August 12, 2026 (the "Services Agreement") with Euro Digital Media Ltd. ("Euro Digital") (address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, UK WC2H 9JQ) pursuant to which Euro Digital will provide market awareness and digital marketing services to the Company.

Under the terms of the Services Agreement, Euro Digital will create campaigns, ad groups, text ads and display ads, perform detailed keyword research, develop and manage remarketing campaigns, dynamically optimize keyword sets, conduct ongoing bid management, optimize keyword options, coordinate with online advertisers and marketers corresponding to the Company's online marketing objectives, place display advertisements, and create landing pages for advertising campaigns (the "Services").

The Company has agreed to pay Euro Digital a fee of US$425,000, plus any applicable local taxes, for the Services. The Services are expected to be provided over a term of 12 months following TSX Approval (defined below), or until budget exhaustion, whichever occurs first.

The Company will not issue any securities to Euro Digital as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Euro Digital, including its principal, does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Services Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV Approval").

About Alzai Health Corp.

ALZAI Health Corp. is a healthcare technology company developing non-invasive, artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification solutions using routine healthcare data. The Company's proprietary platform is designed to identify individuals at elevated risk for disease before clinical diagnosis, enabling earlier intervention opportunities and supporting improved patient outcomes. ALZAI's technology has been validated on large-scale healthcare datasets and is designed for integration into existing healthcare infrastructure, including electronic medical record systems, cloud-based environments, and enterprise healthcare platforms.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Services Agreement, the services to be provided by Euro Digital, the timing, scope and duration of the marketing program, the anticipated use and sufficiency of the services fee, the creation and use of landing pages and marketing materials, and the Company's expectation that the Services Agreement will be approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, including assumptions that the TSX Venture Exchange will approve the Services Agreement on terms acceptable to the Company, that Euro Digital will perform the services in accordance with the Services Agreement and applicable securities laws, and that market conditions and applicable regulatory requirements will not materially adversely affect the implementation of the marketing program.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, without limitation, the risk that the TSX Venture Exchange does not approve the Services Agreement or imposes conditions that are not acceptable to the Company, the risk that Euro Digital does not perform the services as expected or in compliance with applicable securities laws, the risk that the marketing program does not achieve the Company's intended objectives, risks relating to the review, approval, accuracy and completeness of marketing materials and landing pages, risks associated with online advertising and market awareness activities, stock market volatility, capital market fluctuations, general economic, business and industry conditions, regulatory changes, and the risk factors described in the Company's public disclosure record available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309880

Source: Alzai Health Corp.