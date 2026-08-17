Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited ("South32") has elected to exercise its "top-up right" to maintain its 19.9% equity interest in the Company, as provided for under the investor rights agreement between the Company and South32 dated November 26, 2024 (the "South32 IRA").

The Company will issue 660,000 common shares ("Shares") at a price of C$1.09 per Share, for gross proceeds of C$719,400 (the "Offering"). The price was determined in accordance with the South32 IRA. No warrants will be issued, and no finder's fees will be paid in connection with the Offering.

"South32's continued support speaks to the quality of the NAK project and the work our team has put in," said Anthony Moreau, Chief Executive Officer of American Eagle. "We are in the middle of our largest drill program to date, designed to grow both the size and the grade of the deposit. With more than C$50 million in the treasury, American Eagle is well capitalized to advance NAK and prove out its full potential. We expect 2026 to be a pivotal year, with a steady flow of drill results carrying into 2027. Additional assays are expected imminently, and we look forward to building the NAK story throughout what we believe will be a transformational year."

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or before August 28, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. A copy of the South32 IRA, which governs the procedural matters relating to the exercise of equity participation rights, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

MI 61-101 and TSXV Policy 5.9 Disclosure

As at the date of this news release, South32 holds 40,331,069 Shares, representing approximately 19.7% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Upon closing of the Offering, South32 will hold 40,991,069 Shares, representing approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. South32 is therefore a "related party" of the Company, and the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements set out in subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that neither the fair market value of the Shares to be issued under the Offering, nor the consideration to be received by the Company, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

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About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle Gold Corp. is focused on advancing its NAK copper-gold porphyry project in central British Columbia, Canada. With substantial financial resources, strong strategic backing from South32, Teck, Eric Sprott, and Ore Group, and a growing technical foundation at NAK, the Company is positioned to pursue district-scale value creation in one of Canada's most important copper-gold belts.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, and are frequently identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "will," "may," and "could." Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the completion and anticipated timing of the Offering; the satisfaction of the conditions to closing, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange; the number of Shares to be issued and South32's resulting ownership interest in the Company following; the intended use of the proceeds of the Offering; the availability to the Company of the exemptions under MI 61-101; the scope, timing and results of the Company's current drill program at NAK, including the expectations that additional assays will be received imminently and that drill results will continue to be reported into 2027; and the Company's financial position and its ability to advance the NAK project.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable as at the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the Offering, all necessary regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approvals will be obtained; completion of South32's subscription; the Company's ability to carry out its exploration programs as currently contemplated; and the availability of sufficient financial and other resources. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: that the Offering may not be completed on the terms described, on the anticipated timetable, or at all; that regulatory or TSX Venture Exchange acceptance may be delayed or withheld; that the Company may apply the proceeds of the Offering differently than currently intended; that drill results may be delayed, may not be received when anticipated, or may not meet management's expectations; that no mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated at the NAK project and that mineralization identified to date may never be shown to be economic; risks relating to mineral exploration generally, permitting, environmental matters, community and Indigenous engagement, weather and wildfire, and the availability and cost of drilling contractors, equipment and labour; and volatility in metal prices, foreign exchange rates and capital markets, together with the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as at the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309853

Source: American Eagle Gold Corp.