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WKN: A418LA | ISIN: CA58404N3076 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZY
Tradegate
17.08.26 | 12:07
0,162 Euro
+8,72 % +0,013
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDARO MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDARO MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1370,16313:08
0,1430,16212:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEDARO MINING
MEDARO MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDARO MINING CORP0,162+8,72 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.