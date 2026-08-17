Appoints healthcare logistics industry executive Edward DeMartini as CEO to drive continued growth and geographic expansion

Company to benefit from JLL's operational and financial backing and pharmaceutical industry expertise

Life Couriers ("the Company"), a global leader in delivering time-critical healthcare logistics solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition by JLL Partners ("JLL" or "the Firm"), a New York-based middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in the healthcare, industrials and business services sectors. Concurrently, the Company announced the appointment of Edward DeMartini, a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience across the specialty healthcare logistics and global transportation industries, as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. DeMartini succeeds Stefan Glebke, who will serve as a strategic advisor to the board of Life Couriers to ensure a smooth transition.

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Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Life Couriers specializes in transporting and handling time-critical healthcare and life science material across six core business segments: radiopharma, life sciences, stem cell onboard, direct-to-patient, pharma freight and emergency logistics. With operations strategically located throughout the U.S., Europe, Central America and Asia, the Company operates in the highly attractive and growing outsourced healthcare logistics industry and intends to expand into additional geographic regions as the need for radiopharmaceuticals and direct-to-patient delivery of time-sensitive healthcare logistics solutions continues to rise. Through this acquisition, Life Couriers will have access to JLL's deep and longstanding healthcare industry expertise and will benefit from new investment in its people and operations, ensuring the Company is even better positioned to strengthen its leadership in patient-led healthcare logistics.

Mr. DeMartini joins Life Couriers from The Quick Group of Companies, a leader in global time-critical transportation and logistics solutions and a subsidiary of Kuehne Nagel, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure at the Quick Group, Kuehne Nagel and DHL, Mr. DeMartini led global teams and business development initiatives, and built white-glove global transportation solutions for the healthcare industry.

"It's an honor to join and lead Life Couriers, a company that delivers for patients during life's most critical moments with the broadest service portfolio on the market," said Mr. DeMartini. "I look forward to working alongside the rest of our leadership team, in partnership with JLL, to drive Life Couriers forward. Together, we will look to extend our reach into new geographic markets while reinforcing our position as the most trusted leader for radiopharmaceutical and time-critical healthcare deliveries globally."

"We are pleased to close the acquisition of Life Couriers at a time where we are seeing heightened demand for crucial radiopharmaceutical and medical logistics solutions," said Daniel Di Piazza, Managing Director at JLL Partners and a member of the board of directors of Life Couriers. "Edward is a highly accomplished executive who brings extensive healthcare logistics experience and a proven track record of scaling operations and developing unique solutions to solve customers' most pressing supply chain challenges. We thank Stefan for his contributions to Life Couriers, including successfully leading the development and integration of Life Couriers into a global healthcare logistics platform and helping position the business for its next stage of growth."

JLL has completed its acquisition of Life Couriers from an affiliate of AUCTUS Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on the European Mittelstand.

About Life Couriers

Life Couriers is an international group of specialized logistics service operators focused on life science and healthcare logistics. The group offers the broadest service portfolio on the market through six business segments: Radiopharma, Life Science, Stem Cell Onboard, Direct-to-Patient, Pharma Freight and Emergency Logistics. With strategic locations in the US, Europe, Central America and Asia, Life Couriers has a worldwide reach.

Life Couriers is operated by SLS Group GmbH and headquartered in Munich, Germany. More information at www.lifecouriers.com.

About JLL Partners

JLL Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with over three decades of experience transforming businesses in the healthcare, industrials, and business services sectors. The Firm is dedicated to partnering with companies that it believes it can help build into market leaders through a combination of organic growth initiatives, operational enhancements, and strategic acquisitions. The JLL Partners team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals and operating partners who are focused on driving long-term value creation across its portfolio. Since its founding in 1988, JLL Partners has invested approximately $9 billion of equity capital with 61 platform investments.

For more information, please visit www.jllpartners.com.

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Contacts:

For Life Couriers:

Tom Wells

tom.wells@lifecouriers.com

+44 2394003827

For JLL Partners:

H/Advisors:

Dana Gorman Mallory Griffin

+1 212-371-5999

dana.gorman@h-advisors.global mallory.griffin@h-advisors.global