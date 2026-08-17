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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.08.2026 12:34 Uhr
140 Leser
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2026 CIFTIS One-Month Countdown Promotional Events Held in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 10, the "Meet CIFTIS · Share the Future" press conference and a series of promotional events for the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) were held at Shougang Park in Shijingshan District, Beijing. The 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services will take place in Beijing from September 9 to 13.

To date, nearly 70 countries (regions) and international organizations -- including the United Kingdom, Denmark, Brazil, Australia, the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) -- have confirmed their participation with exhibition booths. Over 740 companies and institutions have expressed interest in on-site exhibition, among which more than 300 are Fortune Global 500 and leading industry players.



Contact person: Ms. Zhu, E-mail: ceisc@xinhua.org, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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