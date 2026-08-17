Portugal added 372 MW of solar between December 2025 and May 2026, according to figures from the Portuguese Association Of Renewable Energy (APREN). The figure comprises 201 MW of decentralized generation and 171 MW of centralized solar power plants, the association added. These additions take Portugal's cumulative solar capacity to an estimated 7.3 GW when accounting for statistics published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which placed the country's total solar capacity at 6.95 GW by the end of 2025. Susana Serôdio, APREN's Policy and Market Intelligence Coordinator, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...