Red Cat Holdings, Inc.: Blue Ops, a Red Cat Company, and Havoc Partner to Develop Open-Architecture Autonomous Maritime Defense Systems

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, and Havoc, a leader in all-domain collaborative autonomy, announced a partnership today, formalized through Red Cat's maritime division, Blue Ops.

Under the partnership, Blue Ops and Havoc plan to integrate Havoc's collaborative autonomy software and command-and-control capabilities across multiple Blue Ops uncrewed surface vessels, including the Variant 7 and additional platforms as they are introduced. The integration is intended to enable coordinated multi-vessel operations and expand the range of autonomous functions available to U.S. and allied defense customers.

The partnership builds on Blue Ops' Modular Open Systems Architecture ("MOSA") approach to maritime systems, which is designed to support the rapid integration of autonomy, sensors, communications, payloads, and other mission technologies based on evolving operational requirements. Havoc's collaborative autonomy technology has been successfully deployed on behalf of the U.S. Department of War in multiple operational contexts.

"This partnership is exactly what our open-architecture strategy was built for," said Barry Hinckley, President of Blue Ops. "Our goal is to build the best small USVs in the world while making it easy to integrate leading technologies from across the U.S. and our allies. Havoc has developed a powerful collaborative autonomy solution and integrating it with Blue Ops platforms gives customers greater choice and flexibility while accelerating how quickly advanced autonomous maritime capabilities can be fielded."

Blue Ops and Havoc also plan to establish operational fleets at Havoc's headquarters in Rhode Island and Blue Ops' headquarters in Florida. These locations will provide U.S. and allied defense customers and partners with access to integrated Blue Ops and Havoc systems for live demonstrations, testing, training and operational evaluation, including both single-vessel autonomy and coordinated multi-vessel operations.

"Havoc's primary strategy is to pair our leading-edge collaborative autonomy software with platform manufacturers who have already proven innovation, excellence, and scale," said Paul Lwin, CEO and Co-Founder of Havoc. "Blue Ops is the perfect partner to continue our journey because they are building an open, flexible family of maritime systems that align directly with how we believe autonomy should be deployed. By integrating Havoc across the Blue Ops portfolio, we can give operators the ability to command and coordinate multiple autonomous vessels while preserving the flexibility to adapt as operational requirements evolve."

Additionally, the companies plan to work together to expand market access for their respective technologies. Blue Ops and Red Cat intend to introduce Havoc's autonomy and command-and-control capabilities to their government and commercial customers, while Havoc intends to market Blue Ops' family of USVs to its customer base. Together, the companies plan to pursue opportunities requiring integrated autonomous maritime systems.

The partnership provides a framework for continued technical integration, demonstrations and joint customer engagement as the companies further develop their commercial relationship.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

About Havoc

Havoc is a leader in all-domain collaborative autonomy. Its software-defined hardware approach powers military and commercial-grade autonomous systems across sea, air, and land to sense, decide, and act together in complex and contested environments. Havoc connects assets, enabling them to share information, adapt in real time, and continue operating even when communications are disrupted or denied. Havoc optimizes mission performance and minimizes human risk. Learn more at havocai.com.

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Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contacts:



Red Cat:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com

Havoc:

Andy Oare

Phone: (202) 445-7366

Email: andy.oare@havocai.com