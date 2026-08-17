Bunker Hill Mining Corp.: Bunker Hill Mining Announces First Stope Blast on Track for Commercial Production in Q4|2026

KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") (TSX: BNKR | OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the first production stope blast and has achieved four consecutive years without a lost-time incident, representing two significant milestones at the Company's 100% owned Bunker Hill Mine- The milestones demonstrate continued progress in the safe restart and ramp-up of the historic Bunker Hill Mine and underscore the Company's focus on operational execution as it advances toward commercial production by the end of 2026.

President and CEO, Sam Ash, commented, "These are significant achievements for Bunker Hill and, most importantly, for our people. Four years without a lost-time incident demonstrates the strength of our team and their commitment to operating safely. The first production stope blast is another significant step in the transformation of Bunker Hill from a historic mine under redevelopment to a producing operation. We remain focused on disciplined execution and are on track to achieve commercial production by year-end."

FIRST PRODUCTION STOPE BLASTED

The Company has completed the first production stope blast at the Bunker Hill Mine, marking the transition from mine redevelopment and preparation toward sustained underground production.

The stope blast follows extensive underground rehabilitation, development and infrastructure work undertaken to prepare the Bunker Hill Mine for the restart of operations. The Company is now advancing the next stages of stope development and mining production as it continues to ramp up underground mining activities in ways that support the 1800 tpd operation.

The stoping method is transverse longhole stoping, mining in a primary-secondary configuration. Stopes will be backfilled with paste backfill, which will mix mill tails from the newly commissioned tails filter press with cement in a paste plant. The paste will be pumped underground into the excavated stopes, resulting in geotechnical stability allowing safe extraction of secondary stopes. This modern and highly efficient mining method of stoping and paste backfilling allows the Bunker Hill Mine to operate without a surface tails facility, minimizing environmental impact in line with the Company's strategic priorities.





Figure 1: Top cut of first Underground stope at Bunker Hill





Figure 2: Bottom cut of first Underground stope at Bunker Hill

FOUR YEARS WITHOUT A LOST TIME INCIDENT

The Company is also proud of its demonstrated commitment to safety and its people during redevelopment and ramp-up activities, as shown by four consecutive years without a lost-time incident ("LTI") and one full year without a recordable safety incident at the Bunker Hill Mine.

These achievements reflect the Company's unwavering commitment to a safety-first culture as it advances the restart of the historic Bunker Hill Mine towards commercial production by end of the year. The milestones were reached through disciplined operational practices, continuous training, and strong workforce engagement across all site activities.

"Safety performance at this level does not happen by accident-it is the result of consistent leadership, accountability, and a shared commitment across our entire team," said Sam Ash. "Four years without an LTI and a full year without a recordable incident are exceptional accomplishments in our industry, particularly during an active restart phase. We are proud of our team for setting and maintaining this standard."

The Company's safety program emphasizes proactive risk identification, hazard mitigation, and continuous improvement, supported by robust systems and procedures aligned with modern mining practices. As commissioning and development activities progress, Bunker Hill remains focused on maintaining these standards while safely advancing toward commercial production.

"Embedding safety into every aspect of our operations is foundational to how we build this company," added Alan Longley, Health and Safety Manager. "We need to execute complex work safely while maintaining productivity and momentum, and our safety performance shows that we are doing just that."

Bunker Hill will continue to prioritize the health and safety of its workforce, contractors, and community as it advances its strategy to become a modern, sustainable producer of critical and precious metals.

ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY YEAR-END

With underground production activities advancing and the processing facility operational, Bunker Hill remains on track to achieve commercial production by the end of 2026-

The Company's near-term priorities include continuing to safely increase underground mining rates, optimizing the processing circuit, building operating consistency, and advancing toward the production levels contemplated in its mine plan.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is a U.S.-based mining company focused on building a modern, long-life mining operation at its flagship Bunker Hill Mine in northern Idaho's prolific Silver Valley. With production now underway, the Company is advancing the mine toward commercial production of zinc, lead and silver concentrates while pursuing opportunities to optimize operations, expand resources and extend mine life.

The Bunker Hill Mine is in one of North America's most prolific and storied mining districts and benefits from established infrastructure, a skilled local workforce and a significant mineral resource base. Bunker Hill's strategy is focused on disciplined operational execution, responsible mining practices and continued investment in the asset to deliver sustainable production and long-term shareholder value. Additional information is available at www.bunkerhillmining.com and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.



On behalf of Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Sam Ash

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

Brenda Dayton

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: 604.417.7952

E: brenda.dayton@bunkerhillmining.com

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward- looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the phrase 'forward- looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "plan" or variations of such words and phrases.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, including the ramp up of the Bunker Hill Mine and the anticipated timing of the Company reaching commercial production; and the achievement of future short-term, medium-term and long-term operational strategies. Forward- looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to: Bunker Hill's ability to develop future mining plans and strategies and whether such plans will be developed in the near term; Bunker Hill's ability to receive sufficient project financing for the ramp-up of the Bunker Hill Mine on acceptable terms or at all; the future price of metals; and the stability of the financial and capital markets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties identified in public filings made by Bunker Hill with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and the following: the Company's inability to raise additional capital for project activities, including through equity financings, concentrate offtake financings or otherwise; capital market conditions; restrictions on labor and its effects on international travel and supply chains; failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; the Company's ability to ramp-up the Bunker Hill Mine towards commercial production and the risks of not basing a production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, resulting in increased uncertainty due to multiple technical and economic risks of failure which are associated with this production decision including, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study, such as applying economic analysis to resources and reserves, more detailed metallurgy and a number of specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental and community impacts and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit, with no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved; failure to commence production would have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations; failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and future profitability; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inability of the Company to budget and manage its liquidity in light of the failure to obtain additional financing, including the ability of the Company to complete the payments pursuant to the terms of the agreement to acquire the Bunker Hill Mine complex; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; and capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements or information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all, including as to whether or when the Company will achieve its project finance initiatives, or as to the actual size or terms of those financing initiatives. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results are included in the Company's annual report and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or through EDGAR on the SEC website ( www.sec.gov ).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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